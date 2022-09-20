After Surviving War, AGBU Musicians Come Together to Celebrate Armenian Resilience

Europe, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this September, 22 Armenian musicians and their Maestro Gevorg Muradian of the AGBU-sponsored Artsakh Chamber Orchestra set off to show the world that they were back on track two years since the outbreak of the 2020 Artsakh War.

Little did they know that two weeks after their successful European tour, their compatriots in border towns within Armenia would wake up to a similar fate that they did in Artsakh on the morning of September 27, 2020.

Again, Azeri forces unleashed another widespread attack on cities and villages across the line of demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, resulting in over 100 deaths of Armenian service members defending Armenia's territorial integrity.

This irony now gives more meaning to the Orchestra's mission to remind the international community of the indomitability of the Armenian spirit and the music that had been silenced during those 44-days of tragedy, chaos, and loss two years earlier.

