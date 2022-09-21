Innovative UK Vape Brand VooPoo Backs BTCC Driver Will Powell

Silverstone, UK, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UK vape and disposable vape brands VooPoo and ZooVoo are proud to announce a partnership with professional racing driver Will Powell.

Will Powell is currently racing in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC), which is broadcast to millions live on ITV, along with other high-profile international sports car series. He is also the reigning British Endurance Champion and owns and operates the race team Motus One.

Will has previously used vaping to help him stop smoking as part of his preparation for professional racing and in line with the brand’s “Quit smoking, choose VooPoo” message. Now the new affiliation will introduce VooPoo to a new audience of petrolheads who can enjoy the brand’s devices, products and flavours in an outdoor setting such as a race track.



Car fans will also appreciate some of VooPoo’s more advanced devices that are chargeable and refillable. This includes the Drag H80S, E60 and the recent launched Argus XT which features a sleek design, 100W max power output to ensure fast heat-up, a leak-proof tank and multiple user vaping modes such as Smart and Turbo to suit user preference and ensure maximum impact and convenience. All these products are available to buy at Morrisons and Bestway supermarkets among others.

The partnership will begin with the Silverstone round of the British Touring Car Championship on September 23rd. VooPoo will have promotional staff and information about its products based in the Team HARD. hospitality pavilion. The company will be providing samples of its ZooVoo Dragbar Disposable selection of products such as its latest Z700 GT, with flavours including Watermelon Ice, Blue Raz and Aloe Grape.



“I started vaping to stop smoking conventional cigarettes and found the VooPoo range to be the best choice. I know loads of BTCC fans enjoy vaping products for their convenience, fun and flavour and as an alternative to smoking, we’re so pleased to be working with them.”

James Archer, Sales Manager from VooPoo said:

We are extremely excited to be partnering with Will in this venture and we are very happy to have helped him through his journey quitting smoking, VooPoo has helped many people choose a healthier smoke free lifestyle over the years and with its wide selection of products there is a device to suit everyone.

Will Powell Media Contact:

willpowell@woya.co.uk

Instagram: @willpowellracing

Publicist:

Natalie Karr

Woya Digital - Digital PR



Newsroom: pr.woyanews.co.uk