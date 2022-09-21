Liberty Encourages Homebuyers to Be Prepared When Looking to Buy in Today's Property Market

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the pandemic housing boom slows, leading non-bank lender Liberty is urging homebuyers to get organised when out and about house hunting.

According to Liberty's Head of Communications, Heidi Armstrong, organised buyers have the advantage when it comes to getting a foot on the property ladder.

"The economic climate is changing daily, so getting a home loan pre-approval now can help you secure your dream home faster," she said.

While making an offer subject to finance is an option, Armstrong says buyers understanding their home loan borrowing power before starting a search can make a big difference.

Even with pre-approval, homebuyers have faced stiff competition recently with fewer properties listed over winter and many vendors hesitant to meet the market.

But house hunters can expect a reprieve in spring with the latest Corelogic forecast expecting listings to increase by nearly 19%.

Armstrong says with more options available, buyers will have a stronger position to negotiate from.

"It's important to find a lender, like Liberty, who looks at the bigger financial picture to find a home loan solution to suit your needs."

Homebuyers hoping to take advantage of the changing market should talk to a trusted home loan expert as soon as possible.

"Discussing your circumstances with a broker, such as a Liberty Adviser, before you start looking can mean you're able to make an offer as soon as the right property comes up," she said.

Liberty Advisers have access to a large panel of home loan lenders to tailor a loan solution to fit a buyer's specific circumstances.

By considering more free-thinking lending options, Liberty can help those who are self-employed or have irregular income to get into the property market.

