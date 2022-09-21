Pixium Vision to host open house event for investors on October 13th 2022 from 5 pm

English French

Paris, France, September 21, 2022 – 07:00 CET – Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641; Mnemo: ALPIX), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces today it will host an open house event for investors on Thursday, October 13th, 2022.

The event, running from 17:00 – 19:00 CET, will be held in French and feature an introduction by Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Burg, Director of R&D, on Pixium Vision and its bionic vision Prima System, upcoming clinical and development milestones, and an overview of the dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) diseases and market landscape. There will be a guided visit to the Pixium Vision laboratories including a technology demonstration. The event will conclude with a drinks reception giving an opportunity to talk directly with the Pixium Vision team and use virtual reality to better apprehend the Prima system.

The Prima System, which has the potential to significantly improve the lives of patients suffering from dry AMD,

is being investigated in the pivotal PRIMAvera study that aims to confirm its safety and benefits and is the last clinical step before seeking market approval in Europe. The study was initiated in Q4 2020 in France and clinical sites have now also been established in Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Italy. Patient recruitment was completed recently, giving the confidence to reach the target of implanting all PRIMAvera patients until the end of 2022, leading to a read-out of the PRIMAvera study around the end of 2023.

Participation in the event is reserved for current investors only!

Please apply here to register for the event, to be held at Pixium Vision’s offices in Paris.

Upon registration, you will be required to provide proof of share ownership. Please note that the registration link will be removed as soon as the maximum capacity has been reached.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risques”) section of the Company’s 2021 Half-Year Financial Report and other documents the Company files with the AMF, which is available on the AMF website (www.amf- france.org) or on the Company’s website.

