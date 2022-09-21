English Estonian

Completion of the Transfer of the Shares of Överumans Fisk AB



The preconditions for the completion of the transaction set forth in the agreement on the transfer of 100% of the shares of Överumans Fisk AB entered into between AS PRFoods subsidiary Saaremere Kala AS and Vattudalens Fisk AB on 03.09.2022 have been fulfilled by Saaremere Kala AS and the sale of shares has been therefore completed, i.e. the shares of Överumans Fisk AB have been transferred to Vattudalens Fisk AB. The preconditions mentioned above were set out in the stock exchange announcement of AS PRFoods on 05.09.2022 regarding the conclusion of the contract of the sale of the shares of Överumans Fisk AB.

