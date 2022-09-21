First smartphones launched with FPC1553, Fingerprints’ third-generation slim, side-mounted sensor

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) today announced that FPC1553, the company’s third-generation slim, side-mounted capacitive touch sensor, is integrated in the Honor X40i, Moto g32 and Vivo Y77 smartphones. This fingerprint sensor is even smaller than its predecessors, supporting easier integration.



FPC1553 builds further upon our highly successful FPC1542 and FPC1552 sensors. These innovative, slim, side-mounted sensors enable a range of the latest smartphone designs, including borderless and foldable phones while enhancing the user experience beyond offering a convenient and secure authentication method, doubling as the power button, volume control, operating the camera shutter and scrolling.

“The FPC1553 is the latest result of our continuous innovation in this new segment of capacitive fingerprint sensors for smartphones, which we created a couple of years ago. Our innovative technology is powering the latest designs, as demonstrated by the first smartphones launched with the FPC1553. We will continue to focus on strengthening our leading position by ensuring that we have a comprehensive, competitive product portfolio for all relevant segments,” says Ted Hansson, President Mobile, PC & Access China at Fingerprints.

Fingerprints’ sensors are now integrated in over 640 different mobile device models.

For more information about Fingerprints’ mobile device solutions, visit the website.



For further information, please contact:

Ted Hansson, President Mobile, PC & Access China





Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com



Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment