Borregaard ASA: Borregaard’s Capital Markets Day – Considerable potential for further specialisation and value growth, sustainability as a value driver.

21 September 2022: Borregaard ASA



Borregaard’s Capital Markets Day will take place today, starting at 09:00 and ending at 12:00 CET. The event can be followed via webcast at https://www.borregaard.com/capitalmarketsday. The written material supporting the presentations is enclosed.

During his presentation, Borregaard’s President and CEO, Per A. Sørlie, will give an update on key strategic considerations and the company’s strategic priorities.

- Borregaard’s specialisation strategy has delivered strong growth and increased value creation over time. We continue to see considerable potential for further specialisation and value growth based on our unique biorefinery concept. The combination of strong innovation efforts, sustainable products and targeted investments will drive the business forward, says Per A. Sørlie.

The executive vice presidents in BioSolutions and Speciality Cellulose will give market updates focusing on attractive growth opportunities driven by sustainability trends and new innovations.

Borregaard's CFO, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, will comment on key financial targets, measures to mitigate cost inflation and a potential recession, as well as targeted investments to support growth opportunities and improve the climate footprint.

