Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:
Date of Transaction: 20th September 2022.
Number of Shares: 425,000 (four hundred and twenty-five thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.24% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.
Price: All purchased at €4.24 per ICG Unit.
These shares will be cancelled.
Dublin
21 September 2022
Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, CFO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie
Q4 Public Relations Tel +353 1 475 1444 Email: press@q4pr.ie
