UK Royal Navy Acquires Latest Generation REMUS 100s

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global defense and technologies partner HII (NYSE: HII) announced today the delivery of three REMUS 100s unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) to the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy. The new systems bring enhanced endurance and the latest generation of sensors and payloads, allowing for increased data quality and mission efficiency.



“We’re proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the U.K. Royal Navy,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of the Unmanned Systems business group at HII’s Mission Technologies division. “Our newest REMUS 100s will bolster their existing fleet with increased capability for the U.K.’s subsea autonomous operations.”

With these new systems, the U.K.’s Ministry of Defence has acquired a mix of REMUS 100s and REMUS 600s used for mine countermeasure operations over the last 20 years. The Ministry of Defence’s first two REMUS 100s, acquired in 2002, are still in operation today.





Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/united-kingdom-royal-navy-acquires-remus-100-unmanned-underwater-vehicle.

“On behalf of the frontline users, I’m delighted to accept into service this refresh of REMUS 100,” said Cmdr. Rory Armstrong, mine warfare lead at the U.K. Navy Command Headquarters. “Our use of the REMUS family of vehicles over the last two decades has paved the way for a future mine countermeasures capability with autonomy at its core. These vehicles represent an exciting evolution of our existing small autonomous underwater vehicle fleet and will make a valued contribution to the Royal Navy as a force for good both in home waters and on an expeditionary basis.”

HII has sold more than 600 UUVs to 30 countries worldwide, including 14 NATO member countries like the U.K.

About HII

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information please visit:

HII on the web: https://www.hii.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/wearehii

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearehii

CONTACT

Greg McCarthy

(202) 302-1202

gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32b6df82-ade1-403a-9716-e8ec2eeaee70