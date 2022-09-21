Steel Processing Market Size Worth USD 578.5 Billion by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steel Processing Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Steel Processing Market Information by Process, Method, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 2% CAGR to reach USD 578.5 Billion by 2030.

Market Scope:

The steel processing process creates steel by removing the impurities of nitrogen, carbon, silicon, and phosphorus from the iron ore. The quality of the steel could suffer as a result of these impurities. To improve the steel's quality and tensile strength, alloying metals like nickel, manganese, and chromium are added during the steel-processing process. Due to its high strength, flexibility, and weldability, steel is perfect for a range of industries, including the automotive, marine, defense, and aerospace sectors.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 578.5 Billion CAGR 2% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Process, Method, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Due to the high demand of the automotive sector worldwide, the use of steel is also increasing The rising urban pollution needs steel products, and the use of steel material in consumer goods

Competitive Dynamics:

The major key players in the steel processing market:

Tata Steel (India)

United States Steel (US)

SAIL (India)

ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany)

SHAGANG GROUP Inc. (China)

Severstal PAO (Russia)

HBIS GROUP (China)

Hyundai Steel (South Korea)

ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg)

Bridon-Bekaert (UK)

KOBE STEEL, LTD. (Japan)

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (China)

Baosteel Group (China)

Gerdau S/A (Brazil)

JFE Holdings (Japan)

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION (Japan)

Market USP:

Market Drivers

Due to the expanding use of steel in our daily lives, the market for steel processing will experience significant expansion over the upcoming years. When the correct amount of iron, carbon, and alloy are melted together, steel is created. The steel processing market is expanding due to the quick development of industries, urbanization, and the significant demand of steel in building and construction. Steel processing market size is increased by increasing steel utilization in end-use industries. Steel is advantageous for a variety of applications due to its welding capabilities, high ductility, high strength, and anti-corrosive qualities.

Despite the 2007–2009 economic downturn, the steel processing market performed admirably. The consumer appliances, automobile, and construction industries have given the industry a boost. The development of the steel processing market is greatly influenced by the construction industry. Steel is extensively utilized in the construction of buildings, roads, bridges, and many other structures. In addition, steel has a wide range of industrial uses and is employed in the manufacture of several industrial machines. Steel is also used in the manufacturing process in the car industry. The steel processing market will exhibit encouraging outcomes over the projected period as a consequence of the various ways that steel is used in various industries.

Market Limitations

During the anticipated term, the steel price volatility may restrain the growth of the market for steel processing. One of the main barriers in the market for steel processing is the extensive regulation of the raw materials used in the manufacture of steel.

One of the biggest problems facing the industry for processing steel is the availability of substitutes for steel. Another issue in the industry is the complexity of the extraction of contaminants and the knowledge gap around it. The major players are making every effort to overcome these obstacles.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan City and has now spread to other parts of the world. All nations are now quite concerned about it. The nation is currently under a temporary lockdown imposed by governments worldwide. Worldwide production is at a standstill as a result of the implementation of social separation rules and lockdown measures. The pandemic has had a significant impact on the building industry, which has cut demand for steel and negatively impacted the market for steel processing.

Along with the building industry, the car industry is also having trouble. Due to the lockdown and manpower scarcity, the manufacturing of automobiles has plummeted. The automobile industry is a significant consumer of steel, and the decline in car manufacturing is impeding the expansion of the market for steel processing. The major businesses were crucial in ensuring steady market expansion for steel processing.

Market Segmentation:

By Steel Type

Due to its high strength, the carbon steel segment is anticipated to dominate market demand during the projection period. Construction of bridges, roads, railroad lines, and other structures all employ carbon steel.

By Steel Shape

Because of its extensive application in energy, shipping, construction, housing, packaging, automobiles, and consumer goods, long steel held the largest share of the steel processing market and is predicted to continue dominating the industry during the market's projection period.

By Application

The market for steel strips is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR.

By End-Use

Due to the rising urbanization, the construction segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to its mechanical qualities, steel is widely employed in the automobile and maritime industries.

Regional analysis

North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe are the main geographical areas in the steel processing market.

In 2018 the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share for steel processing, and this trend is anticipated to continue into the foreseeable future. The market for steel processing is being driven by the region's growing urbanization and expansion of the automotive industry.

Due to the sizeable defense & aerospace and automotive industries, North America holds the second-highest market share for steel processing. Because these industries need a certain kind of steel, the market in this area is expanding quickly.

Due to strong government regulations and the widespread use of steel because of its low carbon emissions, Europe also enjoys significant market shares in the steel processing industry.

Due to an increase in construction activity, the Middle East and Africa's steel processing industry will expand at a moderate rate. With the rising need for steel, the market will expand further globally in the next years.

