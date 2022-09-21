Embolic Protection Devices Market to hit USD 2.5 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The embolic protection devices market value is set to surpass USD 2.5 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing instances of cardiovascular diseases in developing nations will drive industry trends.

The presence of a stringent regulatory framework may arise as a key restraining factor. Various governments and organizations impose guidelines and rules for safer and effective employment of embolic protection devices, which are classified as moderate-risk devices (Class II) and require FDA via the premarket notification 510(k) process prior to marketing.

Ease of quality to push the demand for distal filters

Embolic protection devices market from distal filters segment is anticipated to showcase more than 8% CAGR during the review timeline due to the availability of a wide range of specifications and escalating uptake of distal filters. Furthermore, the utilization of distal filters helps maintain the flow of blood and traps large debris effectively as compared to proximal occlusion systems. These factors will bolster market expansion.

High demand for surgical procedures in hospitals to boost demand for embolic protection devices

hospitals segment accounted for a business share of over 45.5% in 2021 and will amass significant gains by 2030. The rising cases of cardiovascular diseases, together with the soaring need for surgical procedures in hospital settings, will spur industry landscape. In addition, the cumulative number of skilled healthcare professionals and access to technologically improved medical devices in hospitals will further impel industry statistics.

Browse key industry insights spread across 160 pages with 221 market data tables & 17 figures & charts from the report, “Embolic Protection Devices Market Analysis By Product (Proximal Occlusion Systems, Distal Occlusion Systems, Distal Filters), By Application (Cardiovascular Disease, Peripheral Disease, Neurovascular Disease), By Material (Polyurethane, Nitinol), By End-use (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook Growth Potential, Industry Analysis Report, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents:

Increasing cases to push neurovascular disease application segment demand

Embolic protection devices market from neurovascular disease segment accounted for over 28.5% revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to the growing geriatric population base and mounting demand for the treatment of various neurological disorders, such as multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, traumatic brain injury, vascular malformation, Parkinson’s disease, and carotid artery disease, among others.

Growing geriatric population to emerge as a prominent regional ground

Asia Pacific Embolic protection devices market will witness considerable progress through 2030. The proliferating elderly population, which is vulnerable to numerous neurological, cardiovascular, and other chronic diseases, will be a major factor promoting regional market trends. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, changes in lifestyle, and surging risks of conditions, such as obesity and hypertension, in the region will propel the APAC market progression.

Product development to remain a major growth strategy

The competitive landscape of the embolic protection devices industry is inclusive of Contego Medical, LLC, Abbott Laboratories, W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore Medical), Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions, LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Allium Medica, Keystone Heart, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic, Transverse Medical, Inc., and Metactive Medical.

