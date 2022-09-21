With 5.20% CAGR, Sauerkraut Market to Hit USD 4910.57 million by 2029 – Top Competitors, Latest Innovations, Demand Drivers, PEST Analysis, Growth Opportunities, and Future Prospect - Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sauerkraut market was valued at USD 3314 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% from 2019 to 2029 to reach USD 4910.57 million.

The global sauerkraut market is primarily driven by the rising demand for organic foods and drinks, increased health consciousness, rising disposable income, rising incidence of diseases including cholesterol, cardiovascular disease, and other similar conditions, as well as rising environmental concerns. Additionally, sauerkraut's anti-oxidant content reduces skin aging and cell oxidation, which boosts consumer demand for the product.

As more restaurants and fast-food chains employ sauerkraut, the sauerkraut market may experience significant growth over the course of the forecast period. Finely chopped cabbage is fermented using the lacto-fermentation process to produce sauerkraut. The sauerkraut is fermented utilizing lactic acid bacteria throughout this procedure. It originated in Germany and has a sour flavor. Online shopping sites, department stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other places all carry sauerkraut. These products are sold in jars, cans, or pouches.

Global sauerkraut market scope:

Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2029 Market Size in 2029 USD 4910.57 million Segment Covered by Form , By Packaging, by application, By Region, by Form Covered Solid and Liquid By Packaging Covered Jars, Cans, and Pouches by application Covered Household and Commercial Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America Key Players Profiled OneTrust, Quantcast, Cookiebot, iubenda, Trunomi, TrustArc, Crownpeak, Piwik PRO, BigID , and CIVIC, SAP SE

Request a pdf brochure @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3518

In order to give the sauerkraut its sour flavor and crisp texture, it is made from chopped cabbage that has been fermented. Due to a rising inclination among consumers for healthful meals, plant-based diets are rising in popularity globally. New varieties of plant-based sauerkraut are being introduced by various market vendors in response to consumers' increasing demand for plant-based diets. The use of sauerkraut is growing as a result of all these health advantages. In contrast, sauerkraut refrigerators are being used more frequently to store sauerkraut as a result of rising product developments, packaging innovations, and technological advancements. This will further contribute by creating a wealth of opportunities that will fuel the expansion of the global sauerkraut market over the course of the aforementioned forecast period.

The demand for fresh and cutting-edge food and beverage goods is rising as a result of the industry's globalization. The sharing culture is getting more popular, and consumers worldwide are showing an increased interest in other countries cuisines. Due to their flavor, nutritional content, and local cuisine, small-country foods and products are becoming more and more well-known in international markets. Due to its rich nutritional content as well as flavor sauerkraut is a highly popular cuisine in Korea and has numerous health advantages.

The solid segment of the sauerkraut market dominated with the most market share. White cabbage is used to make sauerkraut, which naturally takes the shape of solid sauerkraut. Solid sauerkraut has a higher uptake among people because it is one of the oldest vegetable preserves. Due to the market's rising trend for fermented foods, consumers from every age group and location are embracing it.

Purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/3518

Europe is estimated to hold the second-largest market share for sauerkrauts after North America throughout the projected timeframe. The popularity and consumption of western cuisine products like pizza, pasta burgers, sandwiches, and other junk food have increased, which has increased demand for sauerkraut and related items. The use of sauerkraut and kindred products has also expanded as people become more aware of the advantages connected with them.



Major Points from Table of Contents:



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Sauerkrauts Market by Type, 2022-2029 (USD Million)

4.1. Cabbage

4.2. Kimchi

4.3. Cucumber

5. Sauerkrauts Market by End-user Overview, 2022-2029 (USD Million)

5.1. Commercial Users

5.2. Household Users

6. Sauerkrauts Market by Packaging Overview, 2022-2029 (USD Million)

6.1. Pouches

6.2. Jars

6.3. Cans

7. Sauerkrauts Market by Application Overview, 2022-2029 (USD Million)

7.1. Domestic

7.2. Commercial

8. Sauerkrauts Market by Region 2022-2029 (USD Million)

a. North America

i. US

ii. Canada

b. Europe

i. UK

ii. Germany

iii. France

iv. Rest of Europe

c. Asia Pacific

i. China

ii. Japan

iii. India

iv. Rest of Asia Pacific

d. South America

i. Brazil

ii. Mexico

iii. Rest of South America

e. Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Appendix

Looking for DISCOUNT? If yes, then request for discount at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/3518





Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.