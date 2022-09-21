The global market for serum-free media was valued at $1,022.4 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $3,920.5 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 12.73% during the forecast period 2022-2032

New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Serum-Free Media Market: Focus on Media Type, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320111/?utm_source=GNW





Market Lifecycle Stage



The global serum-free media market is progressing rapidly with a significant increase in research and development activities pertaining to a wide range of animal component-free products for disease detection, accentuating their criticality in healthcare. Serum-free media has a critical role in the cellular diagnostics approach, as it ensures the safe and effective application for improved cell culture and cell therapy-based methods.



Increasing investments in R&D for cell-based diagnostics is one of the major opportunities in the serum-free media market. Several clinical organizations and biopharmaceutical companies are working collaboratively on molecular biology applications, cell biology, cancer research, metagenomics, and plant research using serum-free media as a therapeutic means for applications in several disease indications in order to enable efficient diagnosis, treatment selection, dosage selection, and treatment monitoring.



Impact



Several techniques are employed in the development of serum-free media utilization for the process of removing cells, tissues, or organs from an animal or plant and putting them into a setting that will help them survive and/or proliferate. The selection of an adequate growth medium for in vitro cultivation is the most significant and important phase in cell culture. A growth medium, also known as a culture media, is a solution, gel, or powder that promotes the development of cells, small plants, or microorganisms. This serum-free medium market space has been segmented into different media types that include common serum-free, xeno-free, chemically-defined, animal component-free, and protein-free. Some of these media types are described in brief as follows:

• Common serum-free media: In common serum-free media, the composition is precisely defined, ensuring lot-to-lot consistency and eliminating the need to screen new lots of serum. In addition to facilitating the growth of numerous cell types for study, serum-free media also provide the advantage of removing the threat of infectious pathogens. The common serum-free media does not include human or animal serum or plasma in its direct or basic constituents.

• Chemically-defined media: Chemically-defined media is beneficial for a range of physiological research as well as for examining the minimal needs of microorganisms. Chemically-defined media are known to increase productivity and reduce costs in cell culture applications. A specified medium will enhance reproducibility and enable a more precise prediction of the final yield from a certain procedure.

• Animal component-free media: Animal-free media, also known as animal component-free and animal origin-free cell culture media, can offer the essential components required for cell growth and performance similar to the media, including serum, but without the drawbacks associated with using the serum. Animal component-free media not only mitigates the risk of prions and other viral contaminants but also improves regulatory approvals and speed-to-market.

• Protein-free media: The protein-free media are ideal for producing proteins as they promote healthy cell development and excellent protein yield. The proteins in the protein-free medium can be substituted with low-molecular-weight components such as peptides, hormones, and inorganic ions. However, protein-free designated commercially available media frequently contain just trace amounts of recombinant proteins.



Impact of COVID-19



The current global serum-free media market comprises different media types.The unexpected crisis of the pandemic has surged the demand for essentials and thus, increased the demand for serum-free media.



There was increased demand for serum-free media from biopharmaceutical companies.Overall, the impact of COVID-19 on the global serum-free media market size has been low-moderate.



Some of the market players have reported a slight decline in sales.However, it is worth mentioning that with the ease of restrictions after Q2 2021, the market for serum-free media gained significant momentum and is anticipated to grow during the forecast period 2022-2032.



As a result of the pandemic and reduced output at manufacturing facilities, the pandemic caused a short-term drop in manufacturing and sales of serum-free media. The global serum-free media market will eventually return to its usual growth trajectory over time. With many people impacted by COVID-19 all around the world, pharmaceutical companies are ramping up manufacturing to create vaccinations. Such trends are generating revenue potential for serum-free media market participants. Lonza Group AG, a Swiss multinational chemicals and biotechnology firm, is earning notoriety for its non-animal ProVeroTM1 Serum-free Medium, which aids in vaccine manufacture.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Media Type

• Common Serum-Free

• Xeno-Free

• Chemically-Defined

• Animal Component-Free

• Protein-Free



The global serum-free media market in the media type segment is expected to be dominated by common serum-free media. This is due to an increased usage of common serum-free media, and it is the most used media type among manufacturers offering cell culture media to their end users.



Segmentation 2: by End User

• Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Academic and Research Organizations

• Clinical Research Organizations

• Others



The biopharmaceutical companies dominate the end user segment in the global serum-free media market as increasing global serum-free media research activities are expected to contribute to the growth of the market along with growing industry-academic collaborations for new product development.



Segmentation 3: by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



The global serum-free media market is dominated by North America.This is majorly due to the presence of a large number of biopharmaceutical companies in the area, along with the research funding for cell and stem cell-based products.



However, with advancements in technology and the growing demand for serum-free media in Asia-Pacific, the region is expected to be the fastest growing region.



Recent Developments in the Global Serum-Free Media Market



• In August 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. expanded the cell culture media manufacturing facility in Grand Island, New York, to support the production of new vaccines and biologics. This expansion would support the worldwide media supply and increase the capacity to create high-quality technologies.

• In May 2022, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific completed its new bioprocessing innovation and collaboration center in China. The new center would enable local resources and expertise required to optimize cell culture media and workflows to aid the production of vaccines, advanced therapies, and biotherapeutic drug development in China.

• In September 2021, Bio-Techne Corporation developed a new medium ExCellerate IpsC expansion medium, for IpsC research in regenerative medicine.

• In April 2021, PromoCell GmbH launched an upgrade to its Keratinocyte Cell Culture Portfolio. The company expanded its improved animal-extract-free Keratinocyte Growth Medium 3 for the standardized isolation and development of juvenile and adult Normal Human Keratinocytes.

• In March 2021, the company also launched its improved third-generation Melanocyte Cell Culture Portfolio. Melanocyte Growth Medium M3 is a serum-free, bovine pituitary extract (BPE)-free, and phorbol myristate acetate (PMA)-free media formulation.



Demand – Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the global serum-free media market:

• Low Risk of Contamination as a Demand Driver

• Launch of innovative products in Serum-Free Media Ecosystem

• Low reception cost involving small and medium enterprises in comparison to animal derived media



The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

• Slow Growth Rate in Comparison to Serum-Supplemented Media

• Requirement of Diverse Cell-Type for Specific Media Formulation



How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The report considers serum-free media products from product-based companies. These companies are actively involved in undertaking significant business strategies to translate success in research and development into the commercial clinical setting.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: Owing to the explosion of massively parallel cell therapy and gene editing, all areas of healthcare have been affected, particularly serum-free media-based cellular diagnostics.The key components in the serum-free media market consist of a diverse range of media types as products.



The entire workflow is well explained in the report, along with pricing analysis considering the applications that are used in testing.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global serum-free media market were analyzed and profiled in the study, consisting of both products-based companies as well as a few emerging companies.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global serum-free media market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Company Type 1: Serum-Free Media Private Industry

• MP BIOMEDICALS.

• HiMedia Laboratories

• R&D Systems, Inc.

• Sino Biological, Inc.

• PAN-Biotech.

• PromoCell GmbH

• Athena Environmental Sciences, Inc.

• STEMCELL Technologies Inc.



Company Type 2: Serum-Free Media Public Industry

• Corning Incorporated

• Lonza Group AG

• Merck KgaA

• Sartorius AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• Danaher.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World

