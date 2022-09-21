The EV charging management software platform market is projected to reach $25,922.4 million by 2031 from $980.0 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 36.7% during the forecast period 2022-2031

New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "EV Charging Management Software Platform - A Global and Regional Market Analysis: Focus on Application Type, Product Type, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320110/?utm_source=GNW

The EV market will rapidly grow and evolve in the coming months and years to reach critical mass. Savvy operators will begin with a software solution that can scale with the market, allowing them to monetize and grow their business investments.



Market Lifecycle Stage



EV charging management software enables e-mobility service providers and EV charging operators to manage all aspects of EV charging, maximizing charger uptime and providing EV drivers with a seamless charging experience.Furthermore, the software enables EV charging providers to monetize their services.



Some of the major benefits of EV charging management software include energy usage and cost optimization, complete control of charging infrastructure, remote management of EV infrastructure, seamless charging experience for drivers, possibility of cost reduction and revenue generation, automation of EV billing and payments, and the ability to achieve interoperability.



Impact of EV Charging Management Software Platform Market



As electrification and electric vehicle adoption continue, government initiatives and policies for electric vehicles contribute significantly to the advancement of this vision.Over the last few decades, governments around the world have been attempting to find ways to reduce vehicle carbon dioxide emissions.



The advancement of electric vehicle technology is a catalyst for reducing tailpipe emissions from ICE vehicles.Effective policies and regulations are being implemented to accelerate the global adoption of electric vehicles.



These ongoing efforts by governments in various countries and areas facilitate the growth of electric vehicles, which is expected to boost the EV charging management software platform market and ensure better and cleaner air quality in the coming years.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Module

• Operation Management

• Energy Management

• EV Billing and Payment

• Others



Operation management will dominate EV charging management software platform market (by module).The operations management module of EV charging management software includes tools for continuously monitoring EV charging networks and providing real-time alerts and notifications.



It also includes tools for automatically diagnosing and remotely resolving problems, thereby increasing network availability and stability. Insight-driven dashboards for constantly collecting, visualizing, and analyzing operational data to optimize operations are among the advanced features.



Segmentation 2: by Deployment of Charger

• Private Chargers

• Public Chargers



Private chargers will dominate EV charging management software platform market (by deployment of charger).The lack of robust public charging infrastructure is one of the most vexing issues for electric vehicle adoption.



EV charging at home is more common than at public chargers. As a result, even as public charging infrastructure is gradually being built up, greater EV penetration may be possible.



Segmentation 3: by Charger Type

• Level 1

• Level 2

• Others



Level 2 will dominate EV charging management software platform market (by charger type).Due to EV drivers’ desire for a reasonable range, most organizations and EV owners prefer Level 2 charging to Level 1 charging.



Level 2 charging adds about 25 miles per hour (RPH), whereas Level 1 charging adds about 4 miles per hour (RPH) Because charging an EV takes nearly a full day, Level 1 is too slow for the amount of time most drivers spend at a typical business and thus will not appeal to them. Level 2 charging also allows a company to serve a greater number of drivers on a daily basis, resulting in more customers.



Segmentation 4: by Product Type

• Asset Management Software

• Analytics Software

• Others



Asset management software will dominate EV charging management software platform market (by product type).Asset management software is used to manage both software and hardware assets.



Asset management software tracks every aspect of an asset and is extremely beneficial to an EV charging management software platform, in addition to keeping track of assets such as keeping track of vendor performance, optimization of supplier portfolio, and managing services as well as assets.



Segmentation 5: by Region

• North America

• Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Rest-of-the World



The EV charging management software platform market (by region) is dominated by China.According to the most recent data from China’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure, China has the world’s largest EV charging management software platform.



China’s EV infrastructure is expanding at a breakneck pace, with over 2.2 million charging stations spread across the country, boosting the EV charging management software platform market in China.



Recent Developments in the EV Charging Management Software Platform Market



• In February 2022, EV Connect Expands EV Charging-as-a-Service Program supported by investor Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui) was launched. The program combines hardware, software, and service offerings with flexible payments to EV Connect customers to create a one-stop shop for worry-free EV charging.

• In June 2022, NovaCHARGE announced successful pilots of a new Hot Standby feature that provides mobile network redundancy and eliminates single-point failover at the mobile carrier level were completed. This feature enables more robust EVSE communications to address the critical need for timely EV charging in fleet, workplace, public, and high-density residential customers.

• In September 2021, e-Mobility Power (eMP), the major provider of electric vehicle charging in Japan, migrated and consolidated its complete network of over 27,000 chargers to the Driivz end-to-end EV charging and smart energy management software platform.

• In February 2021, EVBox launched a real-time EV charging infrastructure Insights business portal. The new business portal Everon, a brand of EVBox, allows fleet and site managers control over the functioning of their EV charging infrastructure.



Demand – Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the EV Charging Management Software Platform Market:

• Growing Sales of Electric Vehicles

• Ease of Use of Software and Smartphone Application

• Government Initiatives toward a Pollution-Free Environment



Following are the challenges for the EV Charging Management Software Platform Market:

• Risk of Cyber Attacks

• Lack of Standard Protocols to Develop Software Platforms

• Increase in Energy Demands with Exploding EV Sales



How Can This Report Add Value?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the readers understand the different EV charging management software platform. Also, the study provides the readers with a detailed understanding of the EV charging management software platform market by application and product.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: To improve the capabilities of their product offerings, players in the EV charging management software platform market are developing unique products.The readers will be able to comprehend the revenue-generating tactics used by players in the EV charging management software platform market by looking at the growth/marketing strategies.



Other market participants’ tactics, such as go-to-market plans, will also assist readers in making strategic judgments.



Competitive Strategy: Players profiled in the study include the EV charging management software platform market and vehicle manufacturers that capture the maximum share in the global EV charging management software platform market.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the EV charging management software platform market has been done to help the readers understand how players compete against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions are expected to aid the readers in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts, and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

• Etrel

• Driivz Ltd.

• EV Box

• Current AS.

• AMPECO LTD

• Tesla

• Shell plc

• EV Connect

• Blink Charging Co.

• ChargeLab Inc.

• FLO Services USA Inc.

• ChargePoint, Inc.

• S-Pro

• Virta Global

• Touch GmbH

• GreenFlux Assets B.V.

• NovaCHARGE, Inc.

• Siemens



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Norway

• Rest-of-Nordic

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the World

