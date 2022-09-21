Dental Services Market Size to Hit USD 586943.9 million by 2032, growing at a 6.2% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental services market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 586943.9 Mn in 2032, with the market expanding at a positive CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. In 2022, the dental services market will reach an estimated US$ 342685.5 Mn; driven by increasing incidences of poor oral health and rising awareness of dental health and disorders. Escalating dental disease rates, an aging population, along with the availability of strong healthcare infrastructure will further supplement the growth of the dental services market during the forecast period.



The dental services market includes a lot of services performed by dentists and dental professionals such as diagnosis, prevention, treatment, and management of dental issues. The growing incidences of dental caries and other periodontal disorders, increasing awareness of dental health, heightened demand for laser and aesthetic dentistry, and technical enhancements in dentistry are propelling the dental services market. In addition to this, the growing popularity of smile makeover surgeries also contributes to the expansion of the dental services market.

Other factors like the increasing prevalence of periodontal disease, growing private health insurance coverage, and advancing demand for aesthetic and elective dentistry are fueling the growth of the dental services industry. Moreover, the issues related to prevailing lifestyle and dietary habits as well as the increased ratio of sugar-based medicine are factors contributing to the increasing demand for dental services. Again, the emergence of enhanced procedures and technologies like dental caps, dentures, drills, and invisible braces that help in tooth alignment and contouring further propel the growth of the dental services market.

“Growing technical advancements in endodontics and introduction of other technologically enhanced dental treatments will likely drive the market growth of the dental services over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Technologically enhanced dental procedures offer lucrative market opportunities.

Decreasing incidences of dental caries may stunt the market growth.

North America is predicted to hold about 42.8% of the market share.

In 2022, the Asia Pacific is likely to account for about 27% of the market share.

By service type, dental implants are expected to dominate the market.

In terms of end-user, dental clinics will lead the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Apollo White Dental, Dental Services Group, Pacific Dental Services, Great Expressions Dental Centers, Gentle Dentistry, LLC, and Coast Dental Services, LLC among others are some of the major players in the dental services market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are concentrating on expansion strategies, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to retain a competitive edge.

More Insights into Dental Services Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global dental services market, providing historical data and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on service (dental implants, orthodontics, periodontics, root canal - endodontics, cosmetic dentistry, laser dentistry, dentures, oral and maxillofacial surgery, smile makeover), end user (hospitals, dental clinics), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the dental services market in North America is expected to flourish over the forecast period. This regional market is expected to account for about 42.8% of the overall market share while recording a CAGR of 6% during this period of observation. This growth can be attributed to the strong presence of independent clinics, greater R&D efforts in dentistry, and rising disposable income. A surge in government financing for dentistry programs is also expected to augment the market growth.

In the Asia Pacific, the dental services market is predicted to display substantial growth over the assessment period. In 2022, the region is expected to hold about 27% of the market share. Increasing private dental practices, growing awareness of oral care, and rising dental tourism are fueling the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Based on segmentation, by service type, the dental implants segment and the dental clinics, in terms of end-user are expected to lead the market growth over the forecast period.

