Aquafeed Additives Global Market Report 2022

The global aquafeed additives market is expected to grow from $1.43 billion in 2021 to $1.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.46%. The aquafeed additives market is expected to reach $1.86 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.56%.



The aquafeed additives market consists of sales of aquafeed additives products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is used for improving the quality of aqua species by protecting the physical and chemical quality of their diet.It is a nutritive/non-nutritive ingredients provided in a small amount.



Aquafeed additives are high in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, boosting the nutritional value of the feed and giving benefits such as a higher growth rate, feed conversion, and a more robust immune system.



The main sources of aquafeed additives are animals, microorganisms and plants.Animal-sourced aquafeed additives are additives sourced by animals.



It includes growth promotants, antibiotics, hormones, and essential nutrients in the purified form like vitamins, minerals, amino acids, cholesterol, and phospholipids. The ingredients for aquafeed additives includes anti-parasitic, feed acidifiers, prebiotics, essential oils and natural extracts, palatants and others and are used as ingredients to make feed for carp, rainbow trout, salmon, crustaceans, tilapia, catfish, sea bass and grouper.



North America was the largest region in the aquafeed additives market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the aquafeed additives market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in consumption and demand for seafood is expected to propel the growth of the aquafeed additives market.Consumer preference for seafood as a protein source, and increased demand for exotic marine species such as shrimp and oysters, are boosting the growth of seafood.



These species improve the protein requirements as they contain significant levels of vitamins, fat, and fatty oils such as sardine oil, squid oil, essential amino acids, phospholipids, and cholesterol, which are very beneficial for one’s health.According to the FAO’s The State of World Fisheries and Aquaculture 2020 report, the proportion of fish produced for human consumption is predicted to reach 89% by 2030, and with a significant fish consumption growth in Asia, Africa, and North America.



Therefore, the rise in seafood and marine species consumption will drive the aquafeed additives market.



Innovative product development is gaining popularity as a major trend in the aquafeed additives market.Product innovation enables businesses to remain relevant in their market while growing and improving over time.



Aquafeed is a diverse industry that produces hundreds of species on widely disparate production platforms.Major companies focus on improving nutritional understanding by conducting better analyses of alternative raw ingredients and utilizing advanced innovation.



These Innovations include water-stable supplements, organic minerals, ingredient pretreatment, gut environment modifiers, and enzymes. For instance, in February 2020, Denmark-based Aller Aqua, a fish feed producer company, developed Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS), which meets the high demand for feed efficiency, optimal water quality, and subsequent fish growth.



In April 2022, Marel, an Iceland-based food processing company, acquired Wenger Manufacturing LLC for a $540 million deal amount.Through this acquisition of Wenger, Marel is investing in new, complementary, and attractive growth markets, forming the fourth business segment alongside poultry, meat, and fish.



Wenger Manufacturing LLC is a US-based processing solutions company focused on pet food, plant-based proteins, and aqua feed.



The countries covered in the aquafeed additives market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

