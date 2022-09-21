Outlook on the Ethylene Global Market to 2027 - Featuring NOVA Chemicals, Mitsubishi Chemical, Sasol and Westlake Chemical Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ethylene Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ethylene is colorless gas usually have a sweet and unpleasant smell and taste. It is derived from natural gas and petroleum and is widely used to heal aging process in plants. Ethylene is mainly used for polymerization, oxidation, alkylation, halogenations, hydration, and hydrohalogenation and others. Ethylene does not dissolve in water, but mixes well with most organic solvents.



Market Drivers

The increase in demand for ethylene oxide for the manufacturing of plastics expected to boost the global ethylene market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, the growing production of shale gas is increasing ethane production will positively influence the market growth.

Also, low production cost of the gas will drive the growth of the global ethylene market. Moreover, the rise in demand for ethylene from various end users will support the market growth. Polyethylene is commonly used in manufacturing car bodies, wiring & cables, electrical insulation, fuel tanks, and others which anticipated to drive the demand for ethylene in the market during this forecast timeline.



Market Restraints

Fluctuation in the price of raw material is major restraint which expected to hamper the global ethylene market growth over the forecast period. Also, strict government rules and regulations related to the use of ethylene may affect the market growth.



Market Segmentation

The Global Ethylene Market is segmented into feedstock such as Ethane, Naphtha, Propane, Butane, and others, by application such as Polyethylene, Ethylene Dichloride, Ethyl Benzene, Ethylene Oxide, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Building & Construction, Automotive, Textiles, Packaging, and Agrochemicals.



Also, the Global Ethylene Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as SABIC, NOVA Chemicals Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sasol, Westlake Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, Repsol, China National Petroleum Corporation , LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Dow, Exxon Mobil Corporation, etc.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Ethylene Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?



