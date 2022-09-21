Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market Size to Surpass USD 1442 Million Growth by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% | Self Contained Breathing Apparatus Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Firefighting, Oil & Gas, Mining, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Paints & Coatings, and Others), By Type (Closed Circuit, and Open Circuit), By Sales Channel (Online, Direct, Specialty Centers), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1091 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1442 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market Overview:

Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) are breathing devices that prevent users from dust, gasses, and breathing deficiencies at vapors aboard vessels, in tunnels, fire, and at industrial plants that are surrounded by hazardous substances which when inhaled could lead to severe health concerns. Since its inception in the year 1949, SCBAs are widely used in sectors like firefighting, nuclear facilities, iron works, chemical plants, oil refineries, marine ships, and others.

There are two main types of SCBA. One is an air-breathing apparatus that supplies compressed air to the wearer from the air cylinder via a pressure reducer, cylinder valve, pressure-demand, and pressure reducer. The exhaled gas goes back into the atmosphere from the exhalation valve. An oxygen breathing apparatus in which the device provides compressed oxygen from the cylinder and the exhaled carbon dioxide is absorbed by the absorption canister while oxygen is resupplied via the breathing bag. This system is used for operations that go on for a longer duration. Since they are a critical part of the wearer’s safety, any SCBA that goes to the commercial market first has to undergo the necessary approval process from regulatory bodies that decide if the device is fit for use. For instance, in the United States, SCBA for firefighting has to be as per guidelines by the National Fire Protection Association

Industry Dynamics

The global self contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) market is projected to grow owing to the rising health mandates across industries that deal with hazardous substances like oil & gas refineries, and marine ships transporting toxic substances Various regulatory bodies, both international and regional have placed heavy emphasis on worker security mandating the owners to adhere to the safety protocol created by such bodies. For instance, a cargo ship requires to keep in place at least 2 firefighting outfits while for passenger ships, there have to be at least 4 firefighting outfits. These outfits are complete gear that comes along with SCBA. Additional outfits are required depending on the ship’s design like vertical zones, number of passengers being carried, number of decks, etc. The SCABs are required to be at least 1200 liters and should be capable of functioning for a minimum of 30 minutes. These rules may vary depending on the country or the regulatory body but always aim for workers’ protection.

Exhaustive training required to use the apparatus may restrict the global market growth while growing investment in the firefighting industry is projected to provide growth opportunities. The high cost of purchase and maintenance is projected to challenge the global market expansion.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Covid-19 caused major disruptions in the global market cap as many industrial segments reported a shortage of the apparatus since the production of SCBA was heavily impacted and there were issues with the delivery of the manufacturer products because of transport restrictions.

Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global self contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) market is segmented based on application, sales channel, type, and region.

Based on application, the global market is divided into firefighting, oil & gas, mining, chemicals & petrochemicals, paints & coating, and others with firefighting leading the segmental revenue. In Australia, there were around 144 thousand volunteer firefighters in 2021, while the government increased spending on the firefighting industry by over AUD 30 Million to ensure the availability of resources for firefighters.

Based on the sales channel, the global market is segmented as online, direct, and specialty centers. The highest revenue was witnessed in direct sales as these devices are generally ordered in bulk and from recognized centers only. In marine ships, as per protocol, at least 2 firefighter outfits should be present, with each outfit harnessed with an SCBA of a minimum of 1200 liters.

Based on type, the global market is segmented into closed circuit and open circuit. For longer shifts on oil rigs or rescue operations, open circuit devices are preferred since it is capable of recycling the air continuously. The closed circuit SCBA can last up to 30 minutes to 4 hours depending on the application.

The global Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Firefighting

Oil & Gas

Mining

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Paints & Coatings

Others

By Type

Closed Circuit

Open Circuit

By Sales Channel

Online

Direct

Specialty Centers

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) market include -

Cam Lock

Koken

Shigematsu

Ocenco Group

Honeywell

Avon Protection

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis, the Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.8% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) market size was valued at around US$ 1091 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1442 Million by 2028.

Based on application segmentation, firefighting was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on sales channel segmentation, direct was the leading revenue-generating channel in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

North America will lead the global self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) market owing to the growing emphasis on worker safety and strict protocols in place to make sure companies adhere to these policies. The US is projected to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period owing to the rising investment in the firefighting industry, which has been at the top of discussion during the recent election in the country. The growth in the Middle East is propelled by the presence of oil & gas giants and the immense number of people the industry employs resulting in increased investments for their safety. Russia is projected to contribute heavily to global revenue owing to its recent rise in the oil sector.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In July 2021, MSA Safety partnered with UK-based FIRE AID, a non-profit organization, to protect firefighters in the emerging economies

IN May 2022, 3M Corporation launched a new SCBA, especially for special operations and law enforcement.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1091 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1442 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Cam Lock, Koken, Shigematsu, Ocenco Group, Honeywell, Avon Protection, and Others Key Segment By Application, Type, Sales Channel, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

