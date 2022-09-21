Global Adhesives and Adhesive-Applying Equipment Technologies and Markets Report 2022: Trends and Data from 2021, Estimates for 2022 and Compound Annual Growth Rates Projections through 2027

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesives and Adhesive-Applying Equipment: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report scope includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various adhesives, with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The continuous worldwide industrial demand recovery after a considerable reduction due to the COVID-19 epidemic and related limitations characterizes the economic climate in which the adhesive technologies industry currently operates. As a result, significant customer industries saw very rapid growth in 2021.

The worldwide industrial production index IPX increased noticeably year over year, mostly due to particularly strong growth in the first half of the year. Extremely rapid rises in raw material costs, as well as supply and capacity limitations, had an impact on the second half of the year. In particular, the global shortage of semiconductors led to a sharp fall in vehicle output in the second half of the year.



Due to the increasing demand from the building and construction, packaging, and automotive industries, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market share throughout the projection period. The rising population and increased industrial spending are two reasons that are driving the industry in this area. Population growth is increasing demand for cars, which drives up product demand in the automotive sector. Additionally, the demand for the product is being boosted by the Asia-Pacific region's fast-expanding development and construction activity.



China consumes most of these materials in the Asia-Pacific, which is also its largest market. The principal countries boosting the development of this regional market are China, Japan, and India. Additionally, Japanese adhesive businesses including 3M Japan Ltd., Alteco Inc., Sika Ltd., and others consistently invest in R&D projects and have greatly influenced this market. In India and China, several manufacturing facilities with increased production capacity are currently being built.



The increased desire for flexible packaging is driving up product demand in North America. The flexible packaging industry has profited from changing customer preferences and a move toward more recyclable items.



Strong end-use industry demand is expected to positively impact the global market for adhesive equipment over the next seven years. Rapid global industrialization has played a critical role in assisting the recent market for adhesives, and this trend is expected to continue shortly.

Adhesive equipment used depends on the adhesive types and their application requirements. Cold-glue applicators, industrial hot-melt equipment, pneumatic adhesive applicators, adhesive controllers, hot-melt adhesive melters, mixing sticks, hot-melt roller coaters, adhesive pumping systems, and adhesive application guns are examples of adhesive equipment types.



Adhesive equipment is slated to witness rapid growth over the forecast period due to the vast number of adhesive applications in almost every industry. There are different adhesive application forms such as stenciling and syringing that require different equipment for their applications.

Adhesive equipment is used across numerous industries, including pressure-sensitive products, packaging, construction, woodworking, and automotive. Pressure-sensitive products dominated the adhesive equipment market, followed by packaging and construction. Strong growth in adhesive end-use industries is expected to bolster the adhesive equipment market shortly.

Regulations favoring adhesive equipment in end-use industries such as automotive, packaging, construction, and woodworking are likely to assist the global market. Constantly changing adhesive properties require different equipment types to cater to these changes. Such specifications are anticipated to negatively hamper the global adhesive equipment market.

Changing customer requirements and preferences across diverse industries lead to frequent changes in equipment design. This cost-intensive nature is presumed to hamper the global market. Strong growth in the adhesive end-use industries, especially in the emerging regions, offers abundant opportunities for market participants. R&D initiatives to develop superior adhesive equipment promise ample opportunities for both existing and new industry participants.

Company profiles of major players within the industry 3M Co., Nordson Corp., Valco Melton, Graco Inc., Henkel & Co. KGAA AG, Dow Corning Corp., ITW Chemin India Ltd.

