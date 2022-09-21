Ocean Bound Plastics Market to Grow Substantially at 3.50% CAGR during 2021 to 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Bound Plastics Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Ocean Bound Plastics Market Information by Resin Type, End User, And Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 3.50% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2030.

Market Synopsis

Plastic garbage of all sizes dumped in the ocean 50 kilometers or fewer from the coast in areas with either no waste management or very inefficient waste management is referred to as "ocean-bound plastics." These plastics may end up in marine habitats, where they will enter the food chain and jeopardize the well-being of both aquatic and terrestrial species. Ocean plastic severely affects marine ecosystems and threatens the lives of several species that either consume or become entangled in plastic garbage, in addition to infiltrating human food chains. There has been much discussion about marine waste in the past ten years, especially concerning marine microplastics. Even the most isolated parts of the world are affected by the broad and easily visible problem of marine plastics.

Although it isn't the biggest hazard to marine ecosystems, it is one that most believe can be easily solved and gets a lot of attention and funding. As a result, numerous businesses are currently marketing recycled goods under the slogan "using Ocean Bound Plastics." Most of these discarded plastics are single-use items, a problem that can be solved by switching to circular economy-based products. To ensure that the packaging and goods they employ are acceptable for their intended use and comply with all relevant safety and regulatory standards, most brands and retailers depend on the testing processes of their suppliers. OBP is becoming more and more popular. Companies that use OBP in products and packaging benefit groups of unorganized collectors and sorters who are most negatively impacted by plastic waste, but they also find high-quality materials at prices that are competitive with those of European rPET flake.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details CAGR 3.50% (2021–2030) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2030 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Resin Type, End User, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing use of recycled plastic in construction industry Negative environmental impact of plastics disposal

Market Competitive Landscape:

The vital companies in the ocean-bound plastics market are:

SUEZ

Veolia

B&B Plastics Inc.

Oceanworks

Jayplas

Unifi, Inc.

KW Plastics

Method Products

PBC

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

The enormous waste produced by the widespread need for plastics has led to environmental problems. The oceans received an estimated 25 million tons of plastic garbage from these coastal areas. Plastic roads are a novel idea that offers tremendous potential for RPET manufacturers. Compared to traditional roads, plastic roads are said to be three times more durable and need less time to construct. Prefabricated, modular, hollow road constructions made of recycled plastic make up the idea. Plastic trash can be processed at high temperatures to produce hydrocarbons such as kerosene, high purity gas, diesel, activated carbon, and coal.

Because recycled plastic is lightweight and modular, building and maintaining plastic roadways is easier, quicker, and more effective. Additionally, water can be stored in the hollow areas under plastic roads, which should stop flooding during heavy precipitation.

Market Restraints:

Recycling poses many difficulties but is a crucial part of environmental protection. Low margins, poor and irregular bale quality, and shifting bale pricing are just a few of recycling businesses' difficulties. Long-term exposure to antimony can result in heart disease, stomach ulcers, and lung conditions. In addition to polluting the soil, antimony also causes environmental imbalance.

COVID 19 Analysis

The development of COVID-19 has a significant negative impact on the world economy. Businesses failed, economies shrank, and waves of lockdowns were enforced all over the world as a result of the pandemic. The virus's consequences extended beyond the petrochemical industry; consumer demand patterns were altered, oil prices fluctuated, and worldwide supply systems were broken. In the petrochemical sector, several pre-COVID challenges like sustainability are reviving. The sector is once more paying close attention to sustainability goals. At the beginning of the outbreak, they were first disregarded as the demand for single-use plastics surged due to hygiene concerns, and some converters opted to use less expensive, virgin polymers derived from fossil fuels rather than more expensive and rare recycled materials.

Obtaining raw materials was extremely difficult because the COVID-19 epidemic caused the lockout and limitations on refuse pickers across coastal lines. Additionally, there has been a decrease in global demand due to the closure of some plastic recyclers. Numerous businesses worldwide have stopped production at various locations due to the situation. However, due to government regulations, several enterprises have resumed operations. Additionally, it is anticipated that some relief would come through the implementation of various fiscal and monetary measures by administrations and governments worldwide to reduce the harm brought on by COVID-19.

Market Segmentation

By Resin Type

The polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) segment will develop at the top rate in the forecast period.

By End User

The packaging segment will develop at the top rate in the forecast period.

Regional Insights

With more than half of the world's ocean-bound plastic market, Asia-Pacific is a significant geographical market. China, India, Japan, and Indonesia are the major nations that have contributed to the regional market expansion. The main drivers of the market growth include population increase, rapid industrialization, economic changes, and government programs for trash recycling. Most notably, the market expansion is anticipated to be driven by improvements in recycling technology, which rising FDI fuels. Due to EU programs for recycling plastic trash. Due to the US's established plastics sector, the North American market is anticipated to expand. Due to a lack of recycling awareness, the Middle East and Africa held the smallest percentage of the global market.

