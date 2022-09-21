Vegetable Seeds Market Size to Rise at 10.31% CAGR by 2028, Value to Cross US$ 14.45 Billion - Says Facts & Factors

TOKYO, JAPAN, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has public shed a new research report titled “Vegetable Seeds Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Crop Type (Root & Bulb, Solanaceae, Brassica, Leafy, Cucurbit, and Others), By Cultivation Method (Open Field, and Protected), By Type (Hybrid, and Open-Pollinated), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Vegetable Seeds Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 8.6 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 10.31% and is anticipated to reach over USD 14.45 billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Vegetable Seeds market.

Vegetable Seeds Market Overview:

Vegetables are an extremely common part of human diets and are consumed by animals as well. Vegetable seeds are the embryonic form of a vegetable that grows on a farm, either in open space or under protected conditions, and are used to cultivate the vegetable they are a part of. Healthy vegetable seeds are an important part of nutritious cultivation which in turn impacts the health of the consumer. With the growing demand for food propelled by the rising population, many regional authorities are investing heavily in the vegetation and agricultural sector to cope with the rising food requirement.

In the current modernized world, vegetation is also commercialized as other segments, since it does not involve only farmers on individual levels that contribute to the production of vegetable seeds but also large and multinational firms who incorporate advanced technologies to grow vegetables seeds or vegetables on the whole. The global vegetable seeds market is full of seeds those are created naturally from vegetables or can also be genetically modified, that are manufactured in laboratories under controlled conditions.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/vegetable-seeds-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 236+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historical and Forecast Growth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Vegetable Seeds market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 10.31% between 2022 and 2028.

The Vegetable Seeds market size was worth around US$ 8.6 Billion in 2021and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 14.45 Billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on type segmentation, open-pollinated was the leading revenue-generating type in 2021.

Based on cultivation method segmentation, open field was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Vegetable Seeds Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Vegetable Seeds market include:

East-West Seed

Sakata Seed Corporation

BejoZaden B.V.

Syngenta

BASF SE

RijkZwaanZaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V.

GroupeLimagrain

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/vegetable-seeds-market



Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

Increasing emphasis on a healthy diet to propel the market growth

The global vegetable seeds market is projected to generate high revenue owing to the increasing commercialization of the vegetable sector. Earlier, agricultural and vegetation export or import was largely restricted and under the control of the regional government. However, due to the increasing number of private players and the huge investments they bring along, vegetable seeds are now produced in huge amounts and exported globally. This has allowed consumers to have access to exotic or foreign vegetables that do not grow locally due to environmental factors. The global market cap is also projected to grow owing to the increasing use of technology to create hybrid or genetically modified seeds that can withstand the changing environment and external conditions while also becoming more disease-resistant, which is a major cause of loss in vegetable cultivation.

Restraints

Concerns over chemical exposure of seeds to restrict market expansion

Concerns over the chemical exposure of seeds may restrict the global market expansion while the government's initiatives in encouraging agricultural outputs are anticipated to provide growth opportunities. A growing number of processed food consumers may challenge global market size expansion.

Vegetable Seeds Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic did not have a substantial influence on the worldwide market for these goods since they were considered to be vital commodities, and the processes that involved vegetable seeds did not have to go through the process that manufacturers of non-essential commodities had to go through. The amount of food consumption stayed the same without seeing any dramatic changes, which kept the demand for the seeds at a rather high level.

Browse the full “Vegetable Seeds Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Crop Type (Root & Bulb, Solanaceae, Brassica, Leafy, Cucurbit, and Others), By Cultivation Method (Open Field, and Protected), By Type (Hybrid, and Open-Pollinated), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/vegetable-seeds-market



Vegetable Seeds Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global vegetable seeds market is segmented based on crop type, type, cultivation method, and region.

Based on crop type, the global market segments are root & bulbs, Solanaceae, brassica, leafy, cucurbit, and others. The Solanaceae family consists of food items like eggplant, tomatoes, pepper, and potatoes amongst others that are one of the most common forms of vegetables consumed. Tomatoes have a high adoption rate owing to their high replacement rate which is around 99.29%

Based on type, the global market is divided into hybrid and open-pollinated, which also leads segmental growth as pollination is a free-flowing process and cannot be controlled, unlike the hybrid type. Common hybrid seeds are cauliflower, corn, carrots, and celery. In 2020, the US cultivated over 14.2 Billion bushels, which is related to corn farming.

Based on cultivation methods, the global market is divided into open fields and protected. Currently, the market is dominated by the open fields segment since not all crops can be grown in a protected environment due to associated costs, however, investments in protected cultivation methods are increasing significantly. In January 2019, around 496,800 hectares of land globally were used for greenhouse vegetables.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is projected to generate the highest revenue in the global vegetable seeds market owing to the rising efforts undertaken by the Indian and Chinese governments to become dominating regions in terms of agricultural products. The growth is also propelled by the rising regional demand for food products as a consequence of the growing population. A general shift in consumer preference can be observed in the growing economies over a high preference for maintaining a healthy form of diet.

The market in North America is projected to be governed by the rising number of players in the vegetable seeds segment, especially genetically modified seeds along with the strategies adopted to become global leaders. In Latin America, Brazil is projected to contribute to regional growth owing to the increasing incorporation of vegetables in regular diets which may also be aided by the growing seed exports witnessed in Chile, Peru, and others.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/vegetable-seeds-market



Recent Industry Developments:

In April 2020 , Vanguard Seed, a US-based lettuce seed company was acquired by Sakata Seed America, a subsidiary of global giant Sakata Seed Corporation. The move is projected to help Sakata introduce new and modified varieties of lettuce in the regional market

, Vanguard Seed, a US-based lettuce seed company was acquired by Sakata Seed America, a subsidiary of global giant Sakata Seed Corporation. The move is projected to help Sakata introduce new and modified varieties of lettuce in the regional market In January 2021, Bayer showcased a new variety of vegetable seeds at PragatiDiwas, an event held in the city of Bangalore, India. The seeds are named SVHA 9093, Anshuman, Himaguri, and Bazlet.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Vegetable Seeds industry?

What is the main driving factors propelling the Vegetable Seeds Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Vegetable Seeds Industry?

What segments does the Vegetable Seeds Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Vegetable Seeds Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 8.6 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 14.45 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.31% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players East-West Seed, Sakata Seed Corporation, BejoZaden B.V., Syngenta, BASF SE, RijkZwaanZaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V., GroupeLimagrain, and Others Key Segment By Crop Type, Cultivation Method, Type, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/vegetable-seeds-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Vegetable Seeds market is segmented as follows:

By Crop Type

Root & Bulb

Solanaceae

Brassica

Leafy

Cucurbit

Others

By Cultivation Method

Open Field

Protected

By Type

Hybrid

Open-Pollinated

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Vegetable Seeds Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/vegetable-seeds-market



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Crop Type, Cultivation Method, Type, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Wheat Flour Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/wheat-flour-market



- Plant Based Dairy Products Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/plant-based-dairy-products-market



- Fusion Beverages Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/fusion-beverages-market



- Fruit and Vegetable Detoxification Machines Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/fruit-and-vegetable-detoxification-machines-market



- Fiber Supplements Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/fiber-supplements-market



- E-Cigarette Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-cigarette-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

