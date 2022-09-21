New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aquaculture Market Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320151/?utm_source=GNW





APAC accounts for the largest production volume and value in the global aquaculture market, with China accounting for more than 55% of the global production volume in 2021. However, China’s share in the global volume is expected to fall by 2030, owing to the stringent environmental regulations that aim to increase the sustainability of the aquaculture sector.



This research service provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of key aquaculture species, such as finfish, mollusks, crustaceans, and others.



As the population grows, the demand for protein also increases.



Aquaculture is a sustainable means to supply and feed the global population with environment-friendly protein products.



Rising income levels and increasing urbanization will drive this demand further.



