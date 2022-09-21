Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, Crown Place VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (together “the Companies”)

Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus for the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers

The Companies are pleased to announce that, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approval, the Companies intend to launch prospectus top up offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 tax years (the "Offers").

The current intention is for the Companies, in aggregate, to raise up to £50 million, with over-allotment facilities of up to a further £30 million in aggregate, before issue costs, as follows:

Amount to be raised under each Offer Over-allotment facility Albion Development VCT PLC Offer £8.0 million £5.0 million Albion Enterprise VCT PLC Offer £8.5 million £8.0 million Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Offer £8.5 million £7.0 million Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC Offer £8.5 million £2.5 million Crown Place VCT PLC Offer £8.0 million £3.5 million Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC Offer £8.5 million £4.0 million

Any election to make use of their over-allotment facility will be subject to the decision of the individual boards of the Companies at the relevant time.

Full details of the Offers will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be published in October 2022 and will be available on the Albion Capital website (www.albion.capital).

Will Fraser-Allen

Managing Partner, Albion Capital Group LLP

Investment Manager

Tel: 0207 601 1850

21 September 2022