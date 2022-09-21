New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advancements in miRNA: Technology Assessment" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320147/?utm_source=GNW





The successful clinical validation of miRNA diagnostic tests has created several opportunities for miRNA diagnostic companies.



The role of miRNAs as circulating biomarkers makes it possible to perform diagnostics from body fluids.



The potential of miRNA biomarkers in identifying diseases like thyroid cancer, breast cancer, and ovarian cancer is being explored.



miRNA diagnostics is expected to grow further and become prominent in point-of-care diagnostics.



The development of miRNA therapeutics has had its challenges with respect to stability and delivery issues.



However, newer approaches in the development of antagomiRs (miRNA inhibiting drugs) and agomiRs (miRNA replacement therapy) have shown promising results.



miRNA companies have witnessed a highly competitive ecosystem and have been acquired by several larger pharma and diagnostics companies upon their entry into the clinical trial stage.



This study focuses on the developments in miRNA therapeutics and diagnostics.



It identifies the factors driving interest in miRNA research as well as those affecting the commercialization of miRNA therapeutics and diagnostics.



The report also discusses the emerging opportunities for miRNA technology companies and highlights investment prospects for industry participants and stakeholders.

