Demand of Global Wheat Flour Market Size to Grow at 4% CAGR by 2028, Expected to Hit USD 294 Billion Mark – Wheat Flour Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Wheat Flour Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By End-User (Food manufacturers, Household, Institutional, Foodservice, and Commercial), By Type (Semolina Flour, All-Purpose Flour, Fine Wheat Flour, Whole-Wheat Flour, and Bread Flour), By Distribution Channel (Retail stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, and Online stores), By Application (Bakery, Noodles, Snacks, Pasta, Biofuel, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Wheat Flour Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 230.56 billion in 2021and it is expected to surpass around USD 294 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

Wheat Flour Market Overview:

Wheat flour is created by grinding kernels of whole wheat grain composed of germ, bran, and endosperm components. The grinding process in terms of whole wheat grains is called milling and involves separating kernel components and later recombining them to make a variety of flour. It can either be bleached, fortified, enriched, or unbleached depending on the requirement. One of the key reasons that make wheat flour popular amongst consumers is its nutritional value since it is a rich source of iron, calcium, fiber, vitamins B, phosphorus, magnesium, iron, zinc, and potassium. Since wheat grows in open fields, it may get contaminated due to various factors like insects, animal feces, soil, and diseased plants, to name a few.

Flour is considered a form of agricultural product. To increase the market value of wheat flour, the product is processed by many manufacturers. This is achieved by adding nutrients that may be equal to or greater than the nutrients present in unprocessed flour, including nutrient items like folic acid, riboflavin, thiamin, etc. Until recent times, there were no major health concerns related to wheat flour but recently there have been multiple illnesses resulting from the consumption of raw wheat flour along with products that contain excessive quantities of raw wheat flour like cookies, and biscuits. In the last two decades, 6 flour-related foodborne outbreaks have been reported across the globe, and as per official data by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, it has led to at least 106 illnesses as per reported data.

Global Wheat Flour Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

Variations in wheat flour to propel market growth

The global wheat flour market is projected to increase owing to rising demand for baked food items where different kinds of wheat flour act as key ingredients. Since wheat flour is an extremely versatile product, it can be easily used in different food forms. High-quality textured baked goods are more popular than their counterparts. This texture is imparted by flour, which when mixed with water results in the formation of gluten, a critical component to help the product gain the necessary and desired texture. The demand for baked food items is propelled by the rising population along with rising disposable income aided by constant innovation in the field of baked food category. There is a steady growth in the number of players offering quality food items to the general population resulting in a high consumer database. By 2025, the baked goods market is expected to generate revenue of USD 165.5 Billion, an indication of a high consumption rate.

Restraints

High demand for gluten-free products to restrict the market growth

The high demand for gluten-free products may restrict global market growth whereas the rising organic food consumption trend is anticipated to provide growth opportunities. The constantly changing weather and price modulation are projected to impact global market expansion.

Wheat Flour Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Covid-19 did not impact the global market cap significantly since the demand for the product was at the same rate as it was before the pandemic. However, in the beginning, there were concerns related to supply chain management, owing to heavy transport restrictions, and the non availability of employees at selling counters. However, the government and regulatory authorities were well prepared for such instances resulting in quick solutions.

Wheat Flour Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global wheat flour market is segmented based on application, type, end-user, distribution channel, application, and region.

Based on application, the global market is divided into bakery, noodles, snacks, pasta, biofuel, and others. Baked items lead the segment growth owing to the high consumption rate of baked goods. In Australia, at least 90% of the household consumes bread in some form or other.

Based on type, the global market segments are semolina flour, all-purpose flour, fine wheat flour, whole-wheat flour, and bread flour. The global market is dominated by all-purpose flour since it can be used to create all types of baked items like pizza, biscuits, and bread. It is also used as a thickening agent in many types of gravy. The biscuit market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% in the coming years which may drive the demand for all-purpose flour.

Based on end-user, the global market segments are food manufacturers, household, institutional, food service, and commercial. The global market witnessed the highest demand in the commercial segment driven by the high requirement in the food processing industry. As per a 2021 analysis conducted by the US Department of Agriculture, 84 companies in the baking industry used 102 million hundredweight of wheat flour for commercial use.

Based on distribution channel, the global market is segmented into retail stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, and online stores. Retail chains dominated the market in the previous years since they are more accessible to people across regions. Most cities or towns may lack hypermarkets and supermarkets. In terms of grocery purchases, the highest sales of around 55% are recorded in retail formats.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Wheat Flour market include -

General mills

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Inc.

Conagra Foods Inc.

King Arthur Flour Company

J.M. Smucker Company

Ardent Mills Corporate

Bob’s Rede mill Natural Foods

Bunge Milling

ITC Limited.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Wheat Flour market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In Terms Of Revenue, The Wheat Flour market size was valued at around US$ 230.56 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 294 Billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on type segmentation, all-purpose flour was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, the bakery was the leading revenue-generating application in 2021.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Wheat Flour industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Wheat Flour Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Wheat Flour Industry?

What segments does the Wheat Flour Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Wheat Flour Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

The global wheat flour market may be dominated by Asia-Pacific during the projection period because the region is one of the largest producers of wheat in the entire world, majorly contributed by India and China. Wheat flour has been a staple in various diet forms across regions in Asia-Pacific. The regional growth may also be driven by the constant efforts undertaken by governments to upgrade wheat manufacturing capacity as well as to improve their export value by collaborating with foreign companies.

Europe is projected to garner high profits because of the increasing consumption of bakery items like bread, pasta, pizza, etc. This is aided by government initiatives to increase agricultural production by providing subsidies, thus encouraging farmers to invest resources in wheat cultivation. Key manufacturers are now focusing on developing a wider range of baked items that have lesser health side effects and suit the growing demand of the health-conscious population.

Recent Developments

In August 2019, Arcadia Biosciences managed to sign an agreement with Bay State Milling Company and Arista Cereal Technologies to aid the commercialization of fiber-rich starch wheat. The agreement has subsequently resulted in resolving an intellectual property dispute between Arcadia Biosciences and Arista.

In June 2021, Parle announced the launch of Parle G wheat flour for the Indian subcontinent. The product is called Parle G Chakki Atta and is a competition for the dominant ITC's Aashirvaad flour brand. With the new launch, Parle has managed to expand its product portfolio.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 230.56 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 294 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players General mills, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Conagra Foods Inc., King Arthur Flour Company, J.M. Smucker Company, Ardent Mills Corporate, Bob’s Rede mill Natural Foods, Bunge Milling, ITC Limited., and Others Key Segment By End-User, Type, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Wheat Flour market is segmented as follows:

By End-User

Food manufacturers

Household

Institutional

Foodservice

Commercial

By Type

Semolina Flour

All-Purpose Flour

Fine Wheat Flour

Whole-Wheat Flour

Bread Flour

By Distribution Channel

Retail stores

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Online stores

By Application

Bakery

Noodles

Snacks

Pasta

Biofuel

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by End-User, Type, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

