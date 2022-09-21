New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bioanalytical Testing Services, 2021–2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320136/?utm_source=GNW





Bioanalytical testing is one of the core aspects of drug development.



The testing modules include biomarker testing, immunogenicity testing, toxicology, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD). These modules essentially cover the entire value chain of drug development.



Service providers adopt integrated systems and technologies, such as robotic automation, laboratory information management systems (LIMS), advanced mass spectrometry, and bioassays, to facilitate sensitivity and accuracy in the analysis of samples.



With the advent of innovative biologics and biosimilars, including novel mRNA therapies, there is a constant requirement for bioanalytical testing services, which continues to provide opportunities to service providers such as full-service CROs, central laboratory vendors, and laboratory research CROs and CDMOs across the globe.



In light of growing innovation, there is a strong reliance on fit-for-purpose drug testing and quality-by-design methodologies, which ensure a step-by-step drug development approach, thus increasing success rates and providing pharma/biotech sponsors with a crucial competitive advantage.



This report on global bioanalytical testing services identifies some of the leading growth opportunity areas in terms of customized bioassay and biomarker testing services, highlighting the growing trend of CRO subcontracting to specifically cater to the specialized drug development and accuracy needs.



In addition, the market is witnessing a simultaneous adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based LIMS solutions, which work hand in hand with the drug development activities for petabyte-scale data management (genomics/proteomics data sets).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320136/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________