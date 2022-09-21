New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Intelligence Powers Highly Competitive Mobile Sales Force Automation (SFA) Market in North America" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320134/?utm_source=GNW





These mobilized SFA offerings are receiving strong attention in the North American market.



Revenue forecasts are provided for three solution segments: 1) Very Small Business, 2) Small and Mid-size Business, and 3) Enterprise.



Product awareness, interest, and plans to deploy are on a growth trajectory in all three of these segments.



The total market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.0% from 2021 to 2027.Both the SFA user and SFA provider will want to monitor products, vendors, technology roadmaps, market trends, partnership opportunities, and evolving customer needs.



They will also want to track and address challenges, including: 1) Customer worries regarding budget and pricing, 2) Delays in incorporating AI-based guidance and analytics, 3) Difficulties creating an effective partner ecosystem, and 4) The limited number of available industry-specific SFA options.



Companies interviewed for this study include Freshworks, Pipedrive, Salesforce, and SugarCRM.



A one-page profile is available for each of these providers.

