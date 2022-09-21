Malaysia and Vietnam Air Compressor Market (2022 to 2030) - Launch of Air Compressors With IoT Technology Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia and Vietnam Air Compressor Market by Type, by Technology, by Lubrication, by Power Rating, and by End-User - Malaysia and Vietnam Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Malaysia and Vietnam Air Compressor Market was valued at USD 227.2 million in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 378.6 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022-2030.

Air compressors are used to compress the air by forcing more and more air into a storage tank, increasing its pressure. It uses either an electric motor, diesel or gasoline engine for the compression of air until tank's pressure reaches its engineered upper limit. The potential energy stored in pressurized air is than used in various applications such as production of petrochemical products, transportation of fluids & gases, operations of pneumatically based machineries and in cooling applications.

Also, air compressors are widely used in medical equipment, vacuum packaging, spray painting, dehydrating, tool powering, and air blowing.

Market Dynamics and Trends

Expansion of the automotive industry across Malaysia and Vietnam coupled with growing construction activities, rapid industrialization and availability of raw materials are the key factors driving the growth of air compressor market in this region. Moreover, there has been a surge in the demand for oil free compressors among industries to reduce contamination and condensation issues, which is also expected to contribute towards the growth of the market.



Also, owing to the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China, many manufacturing companies had pulled out their facilities from China and have been shifting to South Asian countries including Malaysia and Vietnam. As air compressors are widely used in manufacturing industry, it is expected that these countries would witness significant growth in the air compressor market size due to the migration of these multinational companies. However, high cost, emission of greenhouse gases and resulting noise pollution during the use of air compressors are factors restraining the market growth in these countries.

Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The Malaysia and Vietnam Air Compressor Market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, lubrication method, power rating, end-user. On the basis of type, the market is analyzed into portable and stationary. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into reciprocating, rotary, and centrifugal. On the basis of lubrication method, the market is divided into oiled and oil-free. On the basis of power rating, the market is classified into 0-100 kW, 101-300 kW, 301-500 kW, and 501 kW & above. On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into food & beverage, oil & gas, manufacturing, medical, power generation, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The Malaysia and Vietnam Air Compressor Market is highly competitive and consists of many players including Atlas Copco AB, Kobelco Kobe Steel, Fu sheng Co. Ltd, Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Sullair, ElgiEquipments Ltd, Ebara Corporation, Desran Compressor, Ingersoll-Rand Plc and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. The major market players are launching various advanced air compressors in the market to maintain their dominance in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Malaysia and Vietnam Air Compressor Market - Executive Summary



3. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis

3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3. Degree of Competition

3.4. Threat of Substitute

3.5. Threat of New Entrants



4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Definition and Scope

4.2. Market Trends

4.2.1 Turbocor

4.2.2 Thermoacoustic

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1.1 Growing Construction Industry in the Asean Region

4.1.1.2 Focus Towards Energy Efficient Air Compressors

4.1.1.3 Multiple Fuel Options

4.1.1.4 Trade War Driving Companies from China to Vietnam

4.1.2 Challenges

4.1.2.1 Contamination and Condensation Issues Related to Oiled Air Compressors in Process Industries

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.3.1 Launch of Air Compressors With IoT Technology

4.1.3.2 Other Upcoming Technologies

4.1.4 Restraint

4.1.4.1 Air Pollution

4.1.4.1 Noise Pollution



5. Malaysia and Vietnam Air Compressor Market, by Type

5.1. Overview

5.1.1 Market Size and Forecast, by Type

5.2. Portable

5.2.1 Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2 Malaysia and Vietnam Portable Market, by Country

5.3. Stationary

5.3.1 Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.2 Malaysia and Vietnam Stationary Air Compressor Market, by Country



6. Malaysia and Vietnam Air Compressor Market, by Technology

6.1. Overview

6.1.1 Market Size and Forecast, by Technology

6.2. Reciprocating

6.2.1 Key Growth Factors and Oppotunities

6.2.2 Malaysia and Vietnam Reciprocating Air Compressor Market, by Country

6.3. Rotary

6.3.1 Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.3.2 Malaysia and Vietnam Rotary Air Compressor Market, by Country

6.4. Centrifugal

6.4.1 Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.4.2 Malaysia and Vietnam Centrifugal Air Compressor Market, by Country



7. Malaysia and Vietnam Air Compressor Market, by Lubrication Method

7.1. Overview

7.1.1 Market Size and Forecast, by Lubrication Method

7.2. Oil Free

7.2.1 Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.2.1 Malaysia and Vietnam Oil Free Air Compressor Market, by Country

7.3. Oiled

7.3.1 Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

7.3.2 Malaysia and Vietnam Oiled Air Compressor Market, by Country



8. Malaysia and Vietnam Air Compressor Market, by Power Ratings

8.1. Overview

8.1.1 Malaysia and Vietnam Oiled Air Compressor Market, by Country

8.2.-100 Kw

8.2.1 Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.2.2 Malaysia and Vietnam 1-100 Kw Market, by Country

8.3.-300 Kw

8.3.1 Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.3.2 Malaysia and Vietnam 101-300 Kw Air Compressor Market, by Country

8.4.-500 Kw

8.4.1 Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.4.2 Malaysia and Vietnam 301-500 Kw Air Compressor Market, by Country

8.5. And Above

8.5.1 Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

8.5.2 Malaysia and Vietnam 501 and Above Air Compressor Market, by Country



9. Malaysia and Vietnam Air Compressor Market, by End-User

9.1. Overview

9.1.1 Market Size and Forecast, by End-user Industry

9.2. Food & Beverages

9.2.1 Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

9.2.2 Malaysia and Vietnam Food & Beverages Market, by Country

9.3. Oil & Gas

9.3.1 Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

9.3.2 Malaysia and Vietnam Oil & Gas Market, by Country

9.4. Manufacturing

9.4.1 Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

9.4.2 Malaysia and Vietnam Manufacturing Market, by Country

9.5. Power Generations

9.5.1 Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

9.5.2 Malaysia and Vietnam Power Generations Market, by Country

9.6. Medical

9.6.1 Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

9.6.2 Malaysia and Vietnam Medical Market, by Country

9.7. Others

9.7.1 Key Growth Factors and Opportunities

9.7.2 Malaysia and Vietnam Others Market, by Country



10. Malaysia and Vietnam Air Compressor Market, by Country

10.1. Overview

10.1.1 Malaysia

10.1.1.1 Malaysia Air Compressor Market, by Type

10.1.1.2 Malaysia Air Compressor Market, by Technology

10.1.1.3 Malaysia Air Compressor Market, by Lubrication Method

10.1.1.4 Malaysia Air Compressor Market, by Power Ratings

10.1.1.5 Malaysia Air Compressor Market, by End-User

10.1.2 Vietnam

10.1.2.1 Vietnam Air Compressor Market, by Type

10.1.2.2 Vietnam Air Compressor Market, by Technology

10.1.2.3 Vietnam Air Compressor Market, by Lubrication Method

10.1.2.4 Vietnam Air Compressor Market, by Power Ratings

10.1.2.5 Vietnam Air Compressor Market, by End-User



11. Company Profile

11.1. Atlas Copco Ab

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Company Snapshot

11.1.3 Operating Business Segments

11.1.4 Business Performance

11.1.5 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

11.2. Kobelco Kobe Steel

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Company Snapshot

11.2.3 Operating Business Segments

11.2.4 Business Performance

11.2.5 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

11.3. Fu Sheng Co. Ltd.

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Company Snapshot

11.3.3 Operating Business Segments

11.3.4 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

11.4. Kaeser Kompressoren Se.

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Company Snapshot

11.4.3 Operating Business Segments

11.4.4 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

11.5. Sullair

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Company Snapshot

11.5.3 Operating Business Segments

11.5.4 Business Performance

11.5.5 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

11.6. Elgi Equipments Limited

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Company Snapshot

11.6.3 Operating Business Segments

11.6.4 Business Performance

11.6.5 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

11.7. Ebara Corporation

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Company Snapshot

11.7.3 Operating Business Segments

11.7.4 Business Performance

11.7.5 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

11.8. Desran Compressor (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Company Snapshot

11.8.3 Operating Business Segments

11.9. Ingersoll-Rand plc

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Company Snapshot

11.9.3 Operating Business Segments

11.9.4 Business Performance

11.9.5 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

11.10. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

11.10.1 Company Overview

11.10.2 Company Snapshot

11.10.3 Operating Business Segments

11.10.4 Business Performance

11.10.5 Key Strategic Moves & Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x11xgs

Attachment