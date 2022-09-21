Global mining chemicals market size to accumulate USD 2726 million by 2028

Pune, India, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global mining chemicals market was worth USD 2247 million in 2021 and is slated to record a CAGR of 2.8% during 2022-2028 to amass a valuation of USD 2726 million by the year 2028.





This study includes estimations and forecasts, as well as a complete examination of the product, ore type, application, and region. The research also comprises of an overview of the industry's leading firms with thorough description about their business profile and product/service portfolios. These companies mentioned in the report are putting efforts in new product releases, R&D, and increased manufacturing capacity to stand their ground.

Lower mineral concentration and greater complexity of ores, as well as rising investments in mining projects, and growing demand for minerals are the primary growth stimulants for the industry.

For the unversed, the mining industry uses chemicals at every stage of production. Chemicals are increasingly being used in the mining industry as operators seek to improve recovery and extraction procedures, as well as maximize output from difficult fields.

Furthermore, widespread deployment of product in various activities like underground mining, explosives and drilling, mineral processing, mine haul roads, stockpiles, water treatment, surface mining, and others is expected to bolster the industry outlook over the forecast period.

Market segment overview:

In terms of ore type, the market is branched into mineral fuels, ferrous metal ores, non-ferrous metal ores, and industrial minerals.

Based on product terrain, global mining chemicals industry is divided into grinding aids, frothers, flocculants, collectors, and solvent extractants. Among these, flocculants segment is expected to witness notable traction over the analysis timeframe, due to the usage in various industries and municipalities that deal with water treatment.

On the basis of application ambit, the marketplace is split into water treatment, and mineral processing. Out of which, the mineral processing segment is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028, owing to rising demand for main commodities such as iron ore and copper.

Regional scope:

Regionally, Asia Pacific market is slated to grow considerably over the analysis timeframe, on account of growing product demand from the emerging economies such as India and China for applications like mineral processing and drilling & explosives.

Whereas the U.S. industry holds prominent revenue share at present, owing to rising demand for pure minerals as well as increasing mining activity in the country.

Competitive dashboard:

The Dow Chemical Company, The Chemours Company, Solvay S.A., Solenis International LLC, Senmin International Pty Ltd., Sasol Limited, S.P.C.M. S.A. (SNF Floerger), Protea Mining Chemicals (Omnia Group (Pty) Ltd.), Orica Limited, Nouryon Holding B.V., Lamberti S.p.A., Kemira Oyj, Huntsman Corporation, Ekof Flotation GmbH, Clean Mining Pty Ltd., Clariant AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, BASF SE, ArrMaz Products Inc, and Arkema S.A. are the leading players in global mining chemicals marketplace.

