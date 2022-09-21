The ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator market is projected to grow from USD 153 million in 2022 to USD 232 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Utra-Low Phase Noise RF Signal Generator Market by Form Factor, Type, Application, End Use and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320079/?utm_source=GNW



Requirement for high-performance and mission-critical designs of next-generation aircraft to provide growth opportunities in aerospace and defense vertical.



The aerospace and defence vertical require uncompromising high-precision signals for many of its operational assets to withstand harsh environmental conditions.Radar systems, radio monitoring systems, and satellite systems deployed in aircraft or military vehicles for tracking the position and velocity of targets in noisy environments, as well as for secure and long-distance communication, need to comply with stringent standards to achieve high-performance, reliable, and mission-critical designs.



Numerous components such as radar and navigation systems, electronic countermeasures (ECMs), electronic counter-countermeasures (ECCMs), communications systems, and a variety of sensors are increasingly adopted to install in military and aerospace equipment. Testing all these components requires a high level of accuracy; hence, the use of ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators has become highly essential to ensure the operational success of next-generation aircraft.



Modular type ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator to witness higher growth due to its suitability for applications that require fast and high-quality measurements.



Modular signal generators are ideal for applications that require fast and high-quality measurements, such as high-volume manufacturing, where quality control, product conformance, and test optimization are essential parameters.Modular equipment is available in multiple architectural designs, such as PXI, AXIe, and PCI Express.



Keysight offers software-enabled and PXI-integrated RF test equipment, which are used to create an application-specific modular solution.PXI signal generators are built for applications that require multi-channel measurement capabilities, measurement speed, and a small footprint.



They provide scalability and flexibility and create test systems with a shared processor, chassis, and other modular instruments. Keysight’s modular PXI signal generators offer an additional benefit of measurement consistency with signal generators used on the bench and throughout the product development cycle.



Synthesized RF signal generators likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Synthesized RF ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.The segment held largest market share in 2021 and is likely to continue to lead the market throughout the forecast period due to the increasing use of this technology in high-speed, high-volume production testing.



These signal generators also provide an extremely high level of accuracy with acceptable phase noise.Synthesized RF signal generators are available in two types—phase-locked loop (PLL) synthesizer and direct digital synthesizer (DDS).



Phase locked loop synthesizers are deployed in most RF signal generators as they enable signals to be generated over a wide range of frequencies with low spurious signals. Phase locked loop synthesizer technology is well developed and enables the development of high-performance RF signal generators.



Ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators market for communication application to witness highest growth rate between 2022 and 2027

The demand for wireless products having diverse capabilities has surged to a great extent recently.Wireless technology is adopted for several applications, including remote utility reading and telephone services for entire neighbourhoods, paging, cellular, and satellite global positioning systems.



Most RF signal generators, including ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators, are used in testing communication systems for their amplitude modulation (AM), frequency modulation (FM), and pulse modulation (PM) capabilities. Increasing use of signal generators in testing digital wireless communication applications, and rising use of the 5G cellular network (local 5G/IoT) in telecom and non-telecom fields owing to its higher speed and lower latency (local 5G, IoT) is expected to boost the demand for ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators in the coming years.



A variety of executives from key organizations operating in the ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators market were interviewed in-depth, including CEOs, marketing directors, and innovation and technology directors.

• By Company Type: Tier 1-20%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3-35%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives-35%, Managers-25%, and Others- 40%

• By Region: North America-45%, Asia Pacific - 20%, Europe-25%, and RoW -10%



Anritsu Corporation (Japan), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Keysight Technologies (US), Berkeley Nucleonics (US), B&K Precision Corporation (US), Tabor Electronics (Israel), and AnaPico AG (Switzerland)

are the key players in the ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators market. These top players have strong portfolios of products and services and a presence in both mature and emerging markets.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators marketbased ontechnology, data rate, channel, insulating material, application, vertical, and geography.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators market.



It also analyzes competitive developments such as product launches, acquisitions, expansions, contracts, partnerships, and developments carried out by the key players to grow in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320079/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________