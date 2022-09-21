The Distributed cloud market size is expected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2022 to USD 11.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.6%

New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Distributed Cloud Market by Service Type, Application, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320076/?utm_source=GNW

Cloud networking is utilized for managing the organization’s network capabilities hosted in a public or private cloud.Distributed cloud is a public cloud architecture that can also be extended for cloud networking.



Organizations can either use on-premises cloud networking resources to build a private cloud network or use cloud-based networking resources in the public cloud or a hybrid cloud combination. These network resources include virtual routers, firewalls, and bandwidth and network management software.



BFSI industry vertical to hold second largest market share in 2022

Digital transformation in the banking and financial sector is always slowed down by the long trail of traditional and legacy applications that are quite expensive if they require modernization.Cloud solutions offer a new way for banking and financial industries to modernize their IT infrastructure.



Distributed cloud technology enables banking organizations to host applications based on any deployment type and meet the regulatory requirements offering scalability and security. Further, the cloud comes with an efficient cost model, which enables banking and financial services to move away from large capital investments and opt for small subscription-based models.



Europe to hold a significant market share of distributed cloud market in 2022

Europe is the second largest market for the distributed cloud platform.Countries such UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe are considered for the analysis of the European region.



Like North America, enterprises in this region have the strong technical expertise and bigger IT budgets.The presence of a large number of players is another factor contributing significantly to the distributed cloud market growth in this region.



The European market has become more profitable for vendors delivering distributed cloud.

