Evolve Bank & Trust Appoints Becky Bowers as Community Bank President, Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve Bank & Trust ("Evolve"), a leading financial technology solutions provider, announced today it has appointed Becky Bowers as Community Bank President, Memphis. Bowers has more than 25 years of experience in banking

"Becky is an extraordinary asset to Evolve," said John Freeman, President, Evolve's Banking Division. "She leads with compassion and integrity which is evident by her success. Becky is the perfect person to lead our community bank efforts in the Memphis market. Her reputation is second to none."

Bowers joined Evolve in October of 2011 as Vice President, Bank Branch Manager, Private Banker and then, in March of 2018, was named Senior Vice President, Private Banking and Commercial Lending. Prior to Evolve, she served in a variety of roles with several other local community banks. Bowers was also a Faculty Professor for the University of Phoenix where she taught Finance for Business, Business Communications and Critical Thinking.

"I am proud of the work I have done at Evolve over the last 10 years," said Bowers. "I remain committed to the mission of serving our local community by providing best-in-class financial solutions and look forward to leading an outstanding team of banking professionals."

Bowers received a Master of Business Administration from The University of Memphis and a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Communications from Lipscomb University. She is active in her community, serving on the board of the Risk Management Association as well as a mentor for Hope Works. Bowers was named a Power Player in Banking by Memphis, The City Magazine in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Evolve Bank & Trust, a technology-focused financial services organization and Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") provider, is a best-in-class financial institution offering specialized services in Open Banking, Personal and Business Banking, Mortgage, SBA Lending, Physicians Capital, Community Funding and Trust. Evolve is recognized as a global leader in the payments industry, delivering ACH, Debit/Credit Sponsorship, Card Issuance and unique technology strategies to clients around the world. Evolve has been voted a Top Workplace USA and has been named in Inc. Magazine's 5000 List of the fastest-growing private companies.

