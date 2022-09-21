Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Announces Exclusive License Option Agreement with Ophthalmic Biophysics Center of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at University of Miami for Treatment of Eye Infections

KNOXVILLE, TN, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced that the Company has entered into an option agreement with the University of Miami (UM) for an exclusive worldwide license of intellectual property developed by the Ophthalmic Biophysics Center (OBC) of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute (BPEI), which is part of the UM Health System, for the use of OBC’s photodynamic antimicrobial therapy (PDAT) medical device in combination with Provectus’ proprietary pharmaceutical-grade rose bengal for the treatment of bacterial, fungal, and viral infections of the eye. The Company also initiated a sponsored research program with OBC to investigate Provectus’ rose bengal for the treatment of infectious keratitis.



Established in 1970 by BPEI founding director Edward W.D. Norton, MD and Jean-Marie Parel, IngETS-G, PhD, FARVO, OBC performs translational eye care research in all areas of ophthalmology, from the retina and vitreous to the cornea, glaucoma, cataracts, neuro-ophthalmology, and ocular oncology. OBC has developed more than 350 surgical instruments and clinical devices to date.

Dominic Rodrigues, Vice Chair of the Company’s Board of Directors said, “Provectus is pleased to advance its collaboration with OBC director Dr. Parel, Dr. Guillermo Amescua, MD, a board-certified ophthalmologist and director of Bascom Palmer’s Ocular Surface Center, and the entire OBC team to now include this important option-to-license step. OBC’s innovative and comprehensive work on rose bengal PDAT has, among other things, shown in vitro activity against multiple etiologies of microbial keratitis1,2,3,4,5, including drug-resistant strains3,6, established in vivo safety7, demonstrated in vitro superiority over riboflavin PDAT8,9, and achieved clinical proof-of-concept for the treatment of infectious keratitis10,11.”

Mr. Rodrigues added, “OBC’s clinical work in ophthalmology, Provectus’ clinical trials in oncology and dermatology, and the Company’s wide-ranging preclinical work in hematology, infectious diseases, animal health, tissue regeneration and repair, and other disease areas support a key component of Provectus’ business strategy, which is to demonstrate the broad spectrum therapeutic platform potential of the Company’s proprietary pharmaceutical-grade halogenated xanthene small molecule rose bengal.”

About Bascom Palmer Eye Institute

BPEI serves as the Department of Ophthalmology for the UM Miller School of Medicine in Miami, Florida. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life by improving sight, preventing blindness, and advancing ophthalmic knowledge through compassionate patient care and innovative research. For 2022-2023, U.S. News & World Report (U.S. News) ranked BPEI as the nation’s best in ophthalmology, marking the 21st time and 19th consecutive year that BPEI has received the No. 1 ranking since U.S. News began surveying American physicians for its annual “Best Hospitals” rankings 33 years ago.

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Provectus or the Company) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different disease areas based on a class of small molecules called halogenated xanthenes (HXs). The Company’s lead molecule is rose bengal sodium. A second HX molecule has been synthesized.

Provectus’ drug discovery and development programs include investigational drugs and drug targets in oncology (clinical-stage), dermatology (clinical-stage), hematology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology (clinical-stage), animal health, and tissue regeneration and repair, and use multiple routes of administration, such as intralesional (IL), topical (.top), oral (P.O.), inhaled (.inh), intranasal (IN), and intravenous (IV).

Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, www.clinicaltrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company’s website at www.provectusbio.com.

