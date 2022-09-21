Global biologics outsourcing market size to witness 12.5% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global biologics outsourcing market is projected to register a 12.5% CAGR during 2022-2028.





Furthermore, the document expands on the various segments such as product type, source, end-user ambit, application spectrum, regional terrain, and competitive landscape. The data is poised to ensure a considerable level of profitability for investors and other stakeholders looking to enter this business vertical.

The increasing adoption of advanced technologies for biological production, rising outsourcing of R&D activities by pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, and a favorable regulatory environment for clinical trials in developing countries are some of the chief factors propelling the overall market growth.

Furthermore, the increasing number of mergers & collaborations has boosted pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical outsourcing, with major industry players expanding into developing regions.

Segmental Outline:

Based on product type, the market is segmented into antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and others. Out of these, the antibodies segment is estimated to witness a healthy CAGR during the analysis period. Moving on to the source, global biologics outsourcing market is bifurcated into human, microbial, and others. Among these, the microbial segment is expected to increase significantly. during the forecast period.

As per the application spectrum, the industry is segmented into vaccine and therapeutics development, stem cell research, blood & blood-related product development, cellular and gene therapy product development, and others. The stem cell research segment is estimated to hold a prominent share in the market over the study period, owing to rising investments in this sector by multiple healthcare companies and governments. Based on end-user, the market covers the analysis of therapeutics & diagnostics, and research.

Regional Overview:

Credible researchers claim that Asia Pacific is projected to be a lucrative avenue for worldwide biologics outsourcing industry over the forecast period, attributed to the surging prevalence of non-communicable diseases, increasing demand for biologics, the growing pharmaceutical sector in the emerging economies, and rising government initiatives for the improvement of the health care arena.

Summarizing the Competitive Landscape:

Genscript Biotech Corp., Abbvie Inc., Rentschler Biopharma SE, Syngene International Ltd., ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd., Catalent Inc., GL Biochem Corp., Abzena plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) Inc., and Lonza Group AG are the leading companies operating in the market.

Global Biologics Outsourcing Market, By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Vaccines

Recombinant proteins

Antibodies

Antibody Drug Conjugates

Monoclonal Antibody

Others (Polyclonal Antibodies etc.)

Others (Fusion Proteins, etc.)

Global Biologics Outsourcing Market, By Source (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Microbial

Human

Others (Transgenic Animals such as Avian, Insects, etc.)

Global Biologics Outsourcing Market, By Application Spectrum (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Cellular and Gene Therapy Products Development

Blood & Blood-Related Products Development

Vaccine and Therapeutics Development

Stem Cell Research

Others (Tissue & Tissue Related Products Development)

Global Biologics Outsourcing Market, By End-user Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Research

Therapeutics and Diagnostics

Global Biologics Outsourcing Market, Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Asia Pacific

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

Australia

South Korea

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Western Europe

Nordic

Benelux

Italy

Spain

France

UK

Germany

Rest of the Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

Global Biologics Outsourcing Market, Competitive Sphere (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

Genscript Biotech Corp.

Abbvie Inc.

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Syngene International Ltd.

ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.

Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.

Catalent Inc.

GL Biochem Corp.

Abzena plc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.

Lonza Group AG

