Insights on the Infrared Imaging Technology Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Axis Communications, FLIR Systems, Fluke and Lynred Among Others

The global market for Infrared Imaging Technology estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period.

Uncooled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cooled segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. By technology, uncooled segment is projected to dominate market growth, driven by robust demand for uncooled infrared imaging cameras in security and surveillance applications.

The low cost of manufacturing sensors for uncooled IR cameras as they require less expensive vacuum packaging is expected to boost demand for uncooled IR imaging products. Another advantage is that uncooled cameras have lower power consumption and fewer moving parts and therefore have much longer service lives and will work continuously for years without maintenance.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $603 Million by 2026

The Infrared Imaging Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$603 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 5.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.



The market is forecast to witness robust growth opportunities driven by growing demand from non-industrial sector, growing adoption in new end-use applications, technological advancements in IR imaging technology, rising adoption in security and surveillance applications, increasing availability of reasonably priced infrared cameras.

Furthermore, rising demand for infrared imaging cameras in emerging economies and high penetration of SWIR cameras is poised to open up new avenues of growth in the upcoming years. The increasing use of IR cameras in quality control and inspections and steady uptake in consumer electronic market also presents untapped growth opportunities. IR imaging can be used as both a predictive and preventive tool, which makes it highly diverse.

However, high cost of infrared imaging systems in comparison with substitute technologies, strict import and export regulations, and lack of awareness about the technology hamper market prospects. SWIR cameras are expensive owing to the use of expensive semiconductor material such as indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) sensors in their formulation.



By Application, Security & Surveillance Segment to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026

Global market for Security & Surveillance by Application segment is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$4.1 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 6.1% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Security & Surveillance segment, accounting for 42.8% of the global sales. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 7.6% over the analysis period, to reach US$417.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured):

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Axis Communications AB

Bosch Security Systems, Inc.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Fluke Corporation

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo DRS

Lynred

New Imaging Technologies

Opgal Optronic Industries

Sensors Unlimited, Inc.

Xenics NV

Zhejiang Dali Technology Co., Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Economic Recession

COVID-19 Impact on Infrared Imaging Technology

Thermal Imaging as Promising Fever Screening Method to Dodge COVID-19 Storm

Caveats Regarding Use of Infrared/Thermal Imaging for Fever Detection

Vendors Highlight Thermal Imaging Systems to Deal with COVID-19 Challenge

Organizations Rise Up with Thermal Imaging to Reopen & Ensure Business Continuity

Once a Niche Market, Infrared Cameras Enjoy Rising Demand amid COVID-19

Regulatory Response to Potential 'Virus Spotters'

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

An Introduction to Infrared Imaging Technology

Uncooled & Cooled Infrared Imaging

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Uncooled Segment Leads Global Market

Security & Surveillance Emerges as the Key Application Segment

China & Asia-Pacific to Boost Market Growth

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Infrared Imaging Technology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Significance of IR Technology in Industrial Imaging Applications

Growing Prominence of Infrared Cameras in Inspection & Quality Control Applications

Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Thermal Imagers for Remote Temperature Measurement

Rising Demand for Infrared Imaging Products from Non-Industrial Sectors

Sustained Demand for Infrared Imaging Technology in Military Applications

With Defense Budgets Coming Under Intense Pressure, IR Imaging Market Witnesses Challenging Times

Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2019

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2019

Reprioritizing of Budgets Impacts Defense Spending, Affecting IR Imaging Market

Japan Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion) for 2021-2023

UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion) for 2021-2023

Increase in Territorial Conflicts and Border Disputes Drive Focus onto Better Surveillance & Target Identification

Number of Terrorist Incidents and Terrorism-related Deaths Worldwide: 2011-2018

Focus on Soldier Modernization Programs Spurs Market Growth

Soldier Modernization Initiatives Fuel Demand for Advanced IR Imaging Systems: Global Soldier Modernization Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027

Improving Target Identification, Threat Assessment and Monitoring: Essential Capabilities of IR Imaging Systems

US Companies Offer Support to US Air Force for EO/RF-Related Technology Development

Imaging Infrared Technology Finds Favor in IR Missile Guidance

Thermal Cameras: An Important System for Securing Borders

Infrared and Thermal Cameras Find Use in ISR Operations

Advanced LWIR Technology to Power Near-Room Temperature Thermal Imaging

LWIR Imagers with Superior Dynamic Range

Security & Surveillance Applications Present Significant Potential for Infrared Imaging Market

Emerging Applications of SWIR Cameras to Boost Market

Infrared Imaging Technology's Growing Role in Gas Detection

Global Gas Leak Detection & Repair Market by Technology (in %) for 2020E

IR Imaging Technology Finds Growing Use in Healthcare Sector

Infrared Cameras for Medical Diagnostic Reasons

IR Imaging Cameras Rise in Prominence for COVID-19 Screening

Autonomous Vehicles Integrate IR Imaging Technology

Global Projected Penetration Rate (%) of Autonomous Vehicles for the Years 2021, 2023 and 2025

As Aviation Industry Looks to Resume Normal Operations, Demand for IR Imaging Systems Poised to Grow

Expected Losses in Global Aviation Industry (In US$ Billion)

Consumer Electronics Industry Witnesses Increasing Use of IR Technology

IR Imaging Cameras: Sensing IR Radiation

Primary Use-Cases of Thermal Imaging Cameras

Glitches of Thermal Imaging Cameras

Infrared Cameras Help Identify & Correct Distortions in Production

Emerging Infrared Imaging Technology Applications: An Overview

Technological Advances in IR Imaging Technology & Development of Low Cost Cameras to Propel Market

NIR-II Opens New Vistas for Biomedical Imaging

FIR: The Solution for Complete Autonomous Cars

High Cost of Infrared Cameras: A Key Market Restraint

Civil Rights & Privacy Concerns Miring Adoption of Thermal Imaging

Strict Trade Regulations Impede Demand for Infrared Imaging Products

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

