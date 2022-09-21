Global Microservices in Healthcare Market Report 2022: Emergence of IoT Applications Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microservices in Healthcare Market (2022-2027) by Component, Deployment, End-user, and Geography, with Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Microservices in Healthcare Market is estimated to be worth USD 335.04 million in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 890.77 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.6%.



Market Segmentation

The Global Microservices in Healthcare Market is segmented based on Component, Deployment, End-user, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Platforms and Services.

By Deployment, the market is classified into Cloud-Based Model and On-Premise Models.

By End-user, the market is classified into Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Life Science Organizations, and Clinical Laboratories.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Microservices in Healthcare Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The Global Microservices in Healthcare Market is analyzed using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, suitable strategies have been devised for market growth.

Why Buy This Report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Microservices in Healthcare Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel within the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario within the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules & regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains competitive analysis using 'Positioning Quadrants'; a proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Benefits of the Microservice Architecture

Rising Need for Digitization across the Healthcare Sector

Restraints

Concerns Regarding Security and Regulatory Compliance

Opportunities

Cloud-based and Emergence of IoT Applications

Microservice Architecture for Building Real-world Evidence Applications

Challenges

Organizational Challenges in Implementing Microservices

Reluctance to Shift from Traditional Monolithic Architecture to Complex Microservice Architecture

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Microservices in Healthcare Market, by Component



7 Global Microservices in Healthcare Market, by Deployment



8 Global Microservices in Healthcare Market, by End-user



9 Americas' Microservices in Healthcare Market



10 Europe's Microservices in Healthcare Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Microservices in Healthcare Market



12 APAC's Microservices in Healthcare Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

IBM

CA Technologies

Infosys

Microsoft Corp.

Nginx, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Pivotal Software, Inc.

Salesforce.Com, Inc.

Syntel

