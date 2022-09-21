NGS Library Preparation Automation Global Market to Reach $3.80 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.85%

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NGS Library Preparation Automation Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Sequencing Type, Product, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2021, the global NGS library preparation automation market was valued at $1,273.2 million, and it is expected to reach $3,803.3 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 14.85% during the forecast period 2022-2029. The growth in the global NGS library preparation automation market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for next-generation sequencing, as there is no human error when the system is fully automated. Additionally, it saves time and money.

Market Lifecycle Stage

Automated NGS library preparation methods can address the issue like chances of human error during library preparation, as they require low amounts of hands-on time, thereby lowering manual error risk. Fully automated NGS library preparation solutions provide good library preparation quality, and at the same time, transform the efficiency of the workflow.

Thus, NGS library preparation automation is extremely beneficial as it helps increase the lab's efficiency and generates more consistent results. Automation can help one maintain turnaround time and expand sample workload. Leading automation companies like Agilent Technologies, Inc., Hamilton Company, and Tecan Trading AG provide various methods for adopting NGS library preparation automation according to one's needs. These fully automated instruments can address the laboratory's throughput needs.

Impact

The presence of major instrument providers of NGS library preparation automation has a major impact on the market. For instance, in March 2021, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Danaher., acquired Swift Biosciences. Swift Biosciences is the pioneer in NGS library preparation genomics kit development for academic, translational, and clinical research. With the help of this acquisition, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. aspires to grow its library preparation automation base and increase its existing product line.

Companies such as Agilent Technologies, Inc. partnered with Element Biosciences Inc. in February 2022 and developed new and disruptive DNA sequencing platforms through this partnership. Element Biosciences Inc.'s AVITI System was integrated with Agilent Technologies Inc.'s SureSelect target enrichment panels, through which this technology can be accessed by a larger number of customers. SureSelect is a DNA library Preparation Automation kit launched by Agilent Technologies, Inc. in 2013.

Market Segmentation

by Sequencing Type

DNA Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

by Product

Library Preparation Automated Kits and Consumables

Automated Instruments

by Application

Research

Diagnostics

by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutions

Other End Users (Reference laboratories, Sequencing Laboratories, and Others)

by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest-of-the-World

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Fully Automated Systems Help in Avoiding Human Error

Automated Instruments Can Save Money

Library Preparation is the Most Time-Consuming Step and Automation is Promising a Significant Reduction in Time

Market Challenges

Complex Handling of NGS Library Preparation Automation Systems

High Initial Cost of NGS Library Preparation Automation Instruments

Market Opportunities

Single Cell Sequencing Can be the Next Big Market Opportunity of NGS Companies

Key Market Players

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Aurora Biomed Inc.

BGI Group

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher.

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

Eppendorf SE

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Hamilton Company.

Hologic Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

New England Biolabs

OPENTRONS

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Takara Bio Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Market

2 Market Scope

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Overview

5 Market Dynamics

6 Industry Insights

7 Competitive Landscape

8 Global NGS Library Preparation Automation Market, by Sequencing Type, By Value ($Million), 2021-2029

9 Global NGS Library Preparation Automation Market, by Product, By Value ($Million), 2021-2029

10 Global NGS Library Preparation Automation Market, by Application, By Value ($Million), 2021-2029

11 Global NGS Library Preparation Automation Markey, by End-User, By Value ($Million), 2021-2029

12 Global NGS Library Preparation Automation Market, by Region, $Million, 2021-2029

13 Market - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Aurora Biomed Inc.

BGI Group

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher.

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

Eppendorf SE

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Hamilton Company.

Hologic Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

New England Biolabs

OPENTRONS

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Takara Bio Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qawtz4

Attachment