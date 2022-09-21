Smart Hospital Market Is Projected to Reach USD 147.5 Billion with CAGR of 20.10 % by 2029, Size, Share, Competitive Analysis, Growth Status and Revenue Outlook

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “ Global Smart Hospital Market ” is the new research report added to Data Bridge Market Research’s reports database. This Research Report is spread across 350 Page, 220 No of Tables, And 60 No Figures summarizing Top companies, with tables and figures. This research report presents key insights into the Smart Hospital Market along with the latest and updated industry details. According to the latest research, Smart Hospital Market encompasses a variety of issues and tasks in the global market. This research report offers a comprehensive selection of financial products, product prospects, and development rates during the forecast period. In short, the study provides a general overview of the Smart Hospital market based on its current situation and market size in terms of volume and return. The regional study of the global Smart Hospital Market included in the report helps the readers to gain an in-depth understanding of how various geographic markets have been developing over the past few years.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the smart hospital market is expected to reach the value of USD 147.5 Billion by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 20.10% during the forecast period. “Services”, one of the segments analysed in the report, is projected to grow at a 22.3% CAGR to reach US$73.6 billion by the end of the analysis period.

Market Insights:-

Smart hospital are medical settings equipped with advanced devices and software for reducing the workload and minimizing the cost associated with all the procedures included in a hospital. Smart hospitals are generally dependent on the internet of things and artificial intelligence.

In recent years, with advancements in technology now hospitals are also getting smart hospitals use smart software high tech machinery to coordinate the staff, surgeries, and even their records everything is online now and it making a lot easier to operate a hospital and it is also making an increase in profits for the hospital that’s why it is driving the smart hospitals market.

REPORT METRICS

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

The Key Companies Profiled in the Smart Hospital Market are:



Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Medtronic

Qualcomm Technologies

Inc.Honeywell International Inc.

STANLEY Healthcare

SAP SEMicrosoft

Allscripts Healthcare

LLCCerner Corporation.

McKesson Corporation

Advantech Co.Ltd

Proteus Digital Health

AdhereTech

Recent Development



In October 2019, Cosinuss GmbH, developed a wearable device that is placed in the ear like a hearing aid, which it claims can track heart rate, heart rate variability, body core temperature, blood oxygen level, breathing rate, and blood pressure.

Opportunities

Furthermore, advancements in technology extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, a high emphasis on streamlining imaging workflows will further expand the smart hospital market's growth rate in the future.

Key Market Drivers

Prevalence of improved healthcare infrastructure

Need for better healthcare is developing in every country with growing disease and infection disease the mortality rate is increasing rapidly and covid-19 show much we lack in healthcare around the globe and it is driving the market.

Advancements of technologies provided by the different market players

Every market player is trying to come up with a new way to find or cure problems like infection and difficult surgical operations and we can even see the results already in a positive manner and it is further influence the market.

Additionally, the surge in healthcare expenditure, Introduction of internet of things (IoT), advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and ore portable and technologies, growing need of cost-effective solutions surging number of cases of chronic diseases and adoption of connected devices and instruments affect the smart hospital market.

Segmentation: Smart Hospital Market

Component

hardware

systems

Software

services

Services rendered



General

Specialty

Super specialty

Artificial intelligence



Remote medicine management

Electronic health record

Clinical workflow

Outpatient vigilance

Medical connected imaging

Medical assistance

Connectivity



Wired

Wireless

Application



Offerin

Technology

Complete Smart Hospital Market Analysis

A comprehensive analysis of the industry is provided for the period 2020-2029 to help investors seize opportunities in the primary market.

The key findings highlight the necessary progressive industry trends in the global Smart Hospital Market, thereby allowing players to improve effective long term policies

The report provides a complete study of the factors driving the market development.

Analysis of market opportunities for stakeholders by categorizing high-growth market segments

There are also numerous opportunities in the Smart Hospitals market

Regional Analysis/Insights



The smart hospital market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, services rendered, artificial intelligence, connectivity and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the smart hospital market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the smart hospital market due to the prevalence of improved healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of artificial intelligence enabled products within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of increasing number of hospitals and surgical centres and provision of improved healthcare infrastructure.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

