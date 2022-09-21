AeroFarms Takes Top Honors For Best Brand Marketing For Its Innovative FlavorSpectrum™ Philosophy, Winning With Top Chefs And Consumers On Flavor

Newark, NJ, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroFarms®, a Certified B Corporation and the pioneer in vertical farming, is announced as a four-time finalist and the winner of the Best Brand Marketing category at yesterday’s 2022 Vertical Farming Awards. Winning with consumers and industry, AeroFarms is the number one retail brand for both unit and dollar sales in the United States for microgreens according to Nielsen syndicated data.*

Best Brand Marketing, AeroFarms FlavorSpectrum™ - Winner

In order to differentiate AeroFarms’ unique ability to grow the most delicious greens possible from other products in the packaged salad set, AeroFarms created the innovative, bold FlavorSpectrum™ concept and packaging design. The eye-catching FlavorSpectrum™ design represents the breadth of flavors and varieties grown inside their indoor vertical farms. The team pairs each color with a specific tasting note to bring the FlavorSpectrum™ philosophy to life. Across the leafy greens packaging line, consumers will find that the cool blue colors represent the sweet and mellow notes, while the intense reds represent bold and zesty flavors. For example, AeroFarms Baby Bok Choy falls in the purple portion of the FlavorSpectrum™, representing a mellow, clean flavor profile with slighty sweet notes while AeroFarms Micro Wasabi Mustard is represented with an intense red package to reflect the heat of the green.

Best Retail Innovation, AeroFarms Micro Rainbow Mix - Finalist

AeroFarms Micro Rainbow Mix is a vibrant and balanced medley of earthy cabbage, sweet kale and spicy mustard greens that adds a colorful boost to any dish. These microgreens have unique, yet complementary flavors and textures that are quite different from other packaged salad offerings. Microgreens can contain roughly 5X higher levels of vitamins and carotenoids than their mature plant counterparts (USDA). Micro Rainbow Mix has important health benefits, as it contains micro red cabbage with up to 6X more Vitamin C and up to 260X more Beta Carotene than mature red cabbage.

Best Crop Innovation, Blueberries - Finalist

The AeroFarms and Hortifrut collaboration represents a partnership between two Certified B Corporations to grow the first-ever blueberry in an indoor vertical farm. AeroFarms is using its proprietary growing platform to address a wide array of supply chain challenges, working on berries as well as hops and even cacao for high value nurseries.

Best Retail Innovation, AeroFarms Baby Bok Choy - Finalist

AeroFarms Baby Bok Choy is The New Spinach™. AeroFarms is reimagining a better spinach experience that is juicier, more flavorful, and even more nutrient dense with an Aggregate Nutrient Density Index score of 865 vs. spinach's 707. AeroFarms has optimized the growing process of this plant for peak nutrients: it has more Vitamin C than spinach, as well as Vitamin A, Vitamin B-6, and Calcium.

AeroFarms Leafy Greens Key Benefits:

Bursting with Flavor

No Pesticides Ever

Sustainably Grown Indoors

AeroFarms leafy greens are safely grown indoors in state-of-the art commercial indoor vertical farms that are certified for USDA Good Agricultural Practices, SQF Level 2 Good Manufacturing Practices, Non-GMO Project Verification, OU Kosher, and the industry-leading CEA Food Safety Seal that was developed to differentiate indoor clean growing practices from the traditional challenges in the field. AeroFarms leafy greens are completely pesticide free and are ready-to-eat without any need to wash, providing a major benefit to customers looking for safety and convenience.

Find AeroFarms Microgreens Near You at Stores Like:

Whole Foods Market

The Fresh Market

Stop & Shop

ShopRite

Walmart

AmazonFresh

FreshDirect

Weee!

And more

*Source: Nielsen [Microgreen SKUs] Total US xAOC 52-weeks ending 13-Aug-2022

About AeroFarms

Since 2004, AeroFarms has been leading the way for indoor vertical farming and championing transformational innovation for agriculture. On a mission to grow the best plants possible for the betterment of humanity, AeroFarms is a Certified B Corporation with global headquarters in Newark, New Jersey. Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company two years in a row and one of TIME’s Best Inventions in Food, AeroFarms patented, award-winning indoor vertical farming technology provides the perfect conditions for healthy plants to thrive, taking agriculture to a new level of precision, food safety, and productivity while using up to 95% less water and no pesticides ever versus traditional field farming. AeroFarms enables local production to safely grow all year round, using vertical farming for elevated flavor.™ Its products can be found at major selling partners like Ahold Delhaize, Amazon Fresh, Baldor Specialty Food, Compass Group, Harris Teeter, Marcus BP, Momofuku Noodle Bars, ShopRite, The Fresh Market, Walmart, and Whole Foods Market. In addition, through its proprietary growing technology platform, AeroFarms has grown over 550 varieties of plants and has developed multi-year strategic partnerships ranging from government to major Fortune 500 companies to help uniquely solve agriculture supply chain needs. For additional information, visit: https://aerofarms.com/.

