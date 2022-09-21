New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Inorganic Pigments Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320095/?utm_source=GNW

The global inorganic pigments market is expected to grow from $21.31 billion in 2021 to $22.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.19%. The inorganic pigments market is expected to reach $33.34 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.19%.



The inorganic pigments market consists of sales of the inorganic pigments by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to coloring material sourced from natural minerals or ores, such as oxides, sulfurides, or different metallic slats. The inorganic pigment is useful in coloring rubber, plastics, glass, ceramics, and architectural coatings.



The main types of products of inorganic pigments include natural inorganic pigments and synthetic inorganic pigments.Natural inorganic pigments refer to the pigments extracted from the earth’s surface in their natural states, such as ochers, umbers, and others.



Iron oxide and hydroxide are the substances that provide color to the pigments. They are of carbon black, chromium oxide, iron oxide, titanium dioxide, others and are applied on plastics, paints and coatings, printing inks, glass and ceramics, cosmetics, paper industry, pharmaceuticals, food industry.



Asia- Pacific was the largest region in the inorganic pigments market in 2021. The regions covered in inorganic pigments market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growth in construction activities drives the inorganic pigments market.Construction has been on the rise due to rapid industrialization and urbanization.



Inorganic pigments are essential constituents in paints and coatings used in the buildings and other construction equipment to impart color so that exterior durability is maintained. According to the U.S. Census Bureau report on monthly construction spending in 2022, the construction spending was expected to be $1,744.8 billion in April 2022, a 0.8% rise from the revised March estimate of $1,740.6 billion. Therefore, the increasing spending on construction is driving the growth of the inorganic pigments market.



Product innovation is the key trend in the inorganic pigments market.Companies in the inorganic pigment market are focusing on product innovations to strengthen their position in the market.



It involves introducing dispersing agents, ultra-low moisture pigment, lead-free coatings, and others.For instance, in 2019, Venator, a UK-based company that manufactures innovative pigment and additive products, launched TIOXIDE TR29, a titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment, for low moisture applications and demanding processing conditions.



TIOXIDE TR29 is intended for use in the production of highly technical thin films and engineering polymers where moisture sensitivity is a factor. It combines an ultra-low moisture content with good dispersion qualities and a high packing fraction.



In June 2021, DIC Corporation, a Japan-based chemicals company specializing in the development, production, and marketing of biochemicals, specialty plastics and compounds, inks, pigments, polymers, and specialty plastics, acquired BASF’s global pigments business, known as BASF Colors & Effects (BCE) for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will combine the two firms’ complementary product, manufacturing, supply chain, and customer service portfolios to provide customers with more adaptable solutions.



BASF Colors & Effects (BCE) is a Germany-based company that offers colorants and pigments.



The countries covered in the inorganic pigments market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

