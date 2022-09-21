Global Glycomics Market Report 2022: Government Support Bolstering Sector Growth

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glycomics Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Glycomics Market is evaluated at US$1,174.889 million for the year 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.63%, reaching the market size of US$2,096.655 million by the year 2027.

The global glycomics market is anticipated to propel at a noteworthy CAGR primarily attributable to the growing research activities in glycomics in many parts of the world. Additionally, the profitable investments by pharmaceutical companies in research and development activities also play a significant role in shaping the market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, increased government support for R&D in drug discovery and development coupled with the growth in proteomics research studies will bolster the demand for glycomics products shortly, thus positively impacting the growth over the next five years.

Additionally, governments around the globe, particularly in developing economies, are further enabling academic researchers to expand their knowledge in the field and develop new tools and products to promote the field of glycoscience. This, in turn, augments the business growth opportunities for the market players shortly.



Key Developments in the market:

A significant volume of companies are working in the glycomics market; however, some have solidified their position as the leading providers in this industry. These players are involved in a plethora of investments, product launches, and R&D as a part of their growth strategies to strengthen their position further and provide better products and services to their customers worldwide, which is expected to propel the market's growth in the coming years. Some of these are:



In April 2022, GlycoNet, a leading global in glycomics research and drug development, has declared a $1.73 million investment in 13 glycomics projects across Canada. Health foundations, Industry partners, and business partners had also contributed US$5.97 million, bringing the total funding to $7.7 million. This fundraising will go toward research that will help patients with cancer, chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and neurodegenerative disorders live better lives.



In July 2020, GlycoNet, a Canadian network of excellence centred at UAlberta, received an investment worth US$16.3 million, enabling it to continue its mission to research glycomics to benefit human health.



In July 2020, GlycoNet awarded grant funding worth US$3.9 to 11 collaborative research projects, which will support a wide range of multidisciplinary research teams across 17 Canadian research projects to address their needs in numerous diseases such as cancer, and gastrointestinal inflammations, and cystic fibrosis, among others.



In May 2020, Pneumagen Ltd., a UK-based company engaged in treating infectious diseases by targeting the human glycome, announced that they raised £4 million, which was led by Chairman Bio (Thairm) with participation from the Scottish Investment Bank (SIB).



The glycomics market has been segmented based on product, application, and geography. Based on product, the market classification has been done into enzymes, instruments, kits, and others. The market has been segmented based on drug discovery, diagnostics, and others by application. Geographically, the market has been distributed in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific.



Segmentation

By Product

Enzymes

Instruments

Kits

By Application

Drug Discovery

Diagnostics

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Glycomics Market Analysis, by Product



6. Glycomics Market Analysis, by Application



7. Glycomics Market Analysis, by Geography



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

New England Biolabs

Asparia Glycomics

Z Biotech, LLC.

QA-Bio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkshqq

Attachment