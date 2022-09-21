During the 2022 Holiday Season, Inflation & Savings Will Be Top Priorities for Consumers

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a leading data platform company, recently released its two-volume Holiday Trends Guide for the 2022 shopping season, which shows that 88 percent of holiday shoppers believe promotions, rebates, and coupons are important when deciding what holiday items to purchase.

The data also found that 86 percent of shoppers say a personalized experience would affect how much they shop with a brand or retailer — creating an opportunity for brands and retailers to increase sales and build loyalty over the holiday season.

According to respondents, they are increasingly finding purchase inspiration and recommendations through social media. Thirty-five percent said they found inspiration from social media posts by friends and family, 30 percent from social media posts by brands and retailers, and 25 percent from posts by influencers.

Some additional key findings from the 1000 respondents:

78 percent approve sharing their location data for convenience in online shopping, pick-up, and delivery

77 percent approve brands and retailers using their purchase data to send personalized offers, discounts, rebates, or coupons

42 percent say they will shop in-store and online equally for the holidays, which means it’s important that brands and retailers don’t lose sight of the importance of in-store shopping

“The 2022 holiday season will be an unprecedented one for brands, retailers and consumers alike thanks not only to economic turmoil, but to growing shopper interest in returning to physical brick-and-mortar stores for their gifting needs. Understanding how and when consumers plan to shop during the most anticipated shopping season of the year helps our clients better prepare and allows them to make the most of their investment and of their consumer’s attention,” said Aaron Kechley, interim President of the MarTech division of Inmar Intelligence.

