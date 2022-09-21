Let's Talk Interactive Announces the Launch of TrustVideo

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let's Talk Interactive (LTI), a leading telemedicine solutions provider, today announces the launch of its next-generation enterprise virtual care solution, TrustVideo.

TrustVideo leverages a revolutionary utilization encounter-based model that allows all providers in a healthcare system to access the platform as opposed to licensed-based models. "We believe everyone should have access to care, including the providers. TrustVideo's utilization encounter-based model opens up an ecosystem of healthcare where no one is prevented from engaging in or receiving virtual care. As a result, more physicians will be able to offer care via the TrustVideo platform and more patients will be seen," said Arthur Cooksey, founder and CEO of Let's Talk Interactive.

The standalone, customizable virtual care platform offers a seamless patient and provider user experience that integrates with and complements any electronic health records (EHR) and electronic medical records (EMR) system and is accessible on any device and browser. The solution has the power to serve any medical use case and workflow with one virtual care platform that provides a complete end-to-end user experience for both patients and providers without interruption.

"EHR and EMR systems have become the bedrock of clinical data in healthcare. It's essential to have an interoperable virtual care platform that seamlessly integrates with any EMR/EHR and serves any use case," added Cooksey. "Beyond complex integrations, a challenge most healthcare providers experience is jumping from one program to another just to give patients the care they need. TrustVideo is a client-centric platform that incorporates state-of-the-art functionality such as scheduling, notes, reporting, and payment and delivers them in one simple, concise and secure solution."

TrustVideo's software platform includes advanced functionality for bio-analytics, medical cart software and medical devices, virtual triage for on-demand queueing to virtual clinics, and a dispatcher role for call center appointment setting or on-demand triage.

"We developed TrustVideo with key healthcare units in mind, such as ICU and stroke units, and emergency departments," said Cooksey. "They can quickly triage a patient, connect with a specialist, make a diagnosis, send an eScript and determine if other follow-up is needed. The provider can send notes and screenshots from the visit into the EMR and generate any reports or documentation."

"We are thrilled to launch TrustVideo, an innovation that has truly evolved with patients' needs instead of simply adapting with them," said Cooksey. "The result will be a win-win for the patient and healthcare system - increased patient acquisition, improved virtual care, boosted revenue, and more patients seen."

To learn more about TrustVideo, visit https://trustvideo.com/.

About Let's Talk Interactive, Inc.

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. (LTI) is an international technology company that develops easy, fast and safe virtual connections between people and professionals. Anywhere in the world, 24/7. Through cutting-edge, HIPAA-compliant video conferencing software, kiosks and medical carts, network solutions, virtual clinics, and proprietary safe and secure online video conferencing capabilities, LTI gives those in need instant access to care. For more information about Let's Talk Interactive, visit www.letstalkinteractive.com.

Media Contact:

Caitlin Wolf

caitlin@letstalkinteractive.com

980-220-3777

Contact Information:

Caitlin Wolf

PR and Communications Executive

caitlin@letstalkinteractive.com

980-220-3777



Related Images











Image 1: Let's Talk Interactive

















Image 2: Let's Talk Interactive

















Image 3: Let's Talk Interactive

















Image 4: Let's Talk Interactive

















Image 5: Let's Talk Interactive

















Image 6: Let's Talk Interactive









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment