Talaris Therapeutics to Present at William Blair’s Innovations in Solid Organ and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Virtual Event

BOSTON and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TALS), a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe immune and blood disorders, today announced that Scott Requadt, Chief Executive Officer of Talaris, will present at William Blair’s Innovations in Solid Organ and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Virtual Event on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investors section of the Talaris website at www.talaristx.com. After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Talaris website for 30 days.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe immune and blood disorders. Talaris maintains corporate offices in Boston, MA, its cell processing facility in Louisville, KY, and additional research operations in Houston, TX.

