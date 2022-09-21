ParcelPal to Strengthen and Expand Executive Leadership Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (the “Company” or “ParcelPal”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0A) is pleased to announce that it is endeavoring to retain a full time CFO given the Company’s recent expansion in the Western United States and with the growth and diversification of its customer base and operations.



CEO Rich Wheeless stated, “Since I joined the Company in March 2020, we have grown our customer base and geographic operations. During this period, I have continued in the interim CFO position; however, we have determined that our growth and scope of operations now calls for the retention of added executive management strength in order to efficiently and effectively manage our Company in order to continue to grow and execute on additional milestones that we have laid out. We are working with some of the largest companies in the world and have opportunities for further expansion that we would like to capitalize on, and such a hiring will further allow me to focus on such opportunities as they present themselves. We are speaking with potential CFO candidates and will, of course, announce such retention by or before our fiscal year end when consummated.”

The Company looks forward to providing additional material updates as they occur.

About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in major Canadian cities including Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto, and the western region of the United States. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

