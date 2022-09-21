First Advantage Releases 2022 LATAM Annual Trends Report 

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage – MultiLatin, a regional division of First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance, today announced the availability of its Latin America (LATAM) 2022 Annual Trends Report. The report reveals illuminating regional perspectives on background screening trends throughout 2021 and the direct correlation to risk management.



According to the annual survey, 38 percent of respondents say they conduct background screens on job applicants to help minimize risk, followed by 27 percent to fill regulatory compliance, 17 percent to ensure applicants have the right qualifications for the role, and 6 percent to protect brand reputation. Brazil, Colombia and Mexico represent First Advantage – MultiLatin’s three largest markets for conducting employment, academic and criminal checks, drug screening and more. Of the 61 percent of survey respondents who detected discrepancies in applicant-reported data, 87 percent were detected within employment and academic verifications.

“During 2021, employers increased hiring and the annual volume of employment verifications conducted by First Advantage – MultiLatin in Mexico increased by 31 percent. Competition for open positions continued to intensify, and applicants may have intentionally misrepresented their credentials to vie for higher-paying roles,” David Robillard, SVP of First Advantage – MultiLatin, said.

“In addition, academic discrepancies increased because of unintentional errors regarding dates, falsified school degrees, and unfinished studies. The valuable details in our report will help employers make informed decisions to hire smarter and onboard faster.”

First Advantage acquired MultiLatin Background Screening, a screening and verifications provider based in Mexico City, Mexico, in December 2021. Since 2011, MultiLatin has developed and delivered regional background screening and verification services as well as compliance expertise across Latin America.

To download a complimentary copy of the research, please visit https://info.fadv.com/latam-trends-report-2022.

