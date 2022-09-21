Smart Kitchen Leader Fresco Names Will Deines Chief Operating Officer

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresco , the leading smart kitchen platform, today announced that Will Deines has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO), overseeing the global organization’s operations, corporate functions, and international partnerships in offices across Europe and the United States. Deines previously served 11 years on the leadership team at SimpliSafe and as the founder of customer experience platform Garrio and brings his distinct entrepreneurial perspective and exceptional operations experience to Fresco.



“Will was a trusted leader during critical growth phases for SimpliSafe and has a keen eye for executing against an entrepreneurial vision. His experience of scaling operations and business development make him the perfect partner for me in our journey to getting 10 million users and beyond cooking daily on the Fresco platform,” said Ben Harris, CEO and co-founder of Fresco. “He will be focused on accelerating Fresco’s mission, bringing our world class platform to market, scaling business operations, and supporting strategic partners in a united effort to change the way we think about modern day cooking.”

Deines joins Fresco after 11 years of operational and sales experience at SimpliSafe, hired as the organization’s third employee. While the company doubled revenue every 9 months for the first five years, Deines served as the executive leader for operations delivering industry-leading retention and customer loyalty. During his time there, Deines also launched their international subsidiary in the U.K., which is now recognized as one of the top three alarm companies in the market. Before leaving SimpliSafe, Deines built a robust team of 1,000 staff members across supply chain, customer experience, and customer marketing, and managed recurring customer revenues of nearly $400M. In January 2022, he founded Garrio, a full-stack platform that empowers businesses to deliver incredible customer experience.

“It’s rare to have the opportunity to join a company at the precipice of delivering a world-changing product,” said Deines. “My passion lies in the opportunity to partner with product-visionary CEOs, helping them bring their own vision to life from inception to execution. My background in leading through the complexities of rapidly scaling businesses in new markets has equipped me with the expertise to further advance Fresco’s goals, and work with a team of incredible people to change the world through connected cooking.”

Deines is the newest addition to Fresco’s executive leadership team. Led by Ben Harris, CEO, and co-founder, the team includes Anthony Sullivan, CPO with over 20 years experience leading world-class global products, and Graham O’Sullivan, CTO and former delivery head for the biggest e-commerce platform in Europe.

For more information on how you can integrate your hardware with Fresco visit https://frescocooks.com/ .

About Fresco

Fresco, the leading smart kitchen platform, delivers a simplified cooking experience by making it easier for home cooks to leverage the features of their appliances through guided recipes. Partnering with brands such as Bosch, Electrolux, GE Appliances, Instant Brands, Kenwood, LG Electronics, Panasonic, and Thermomix, Fresco empowers appliance manufacturers to engage with their customers with every recipe through Fresco's end-to-end solution. Founded in 2012, Fresco currently operates globally and has offices in Dublin, Ireland, and Zaragoza, Spain. To learn more, visit; frescocooks.com

LaunchSquad for Fresco

fresco@launchsquad.com