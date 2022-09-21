Amicus Therapeutics Announces Participation at the 2022 AANEM Annual Meeting

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), today announced three poster presentations highlighting its development program for Pompe disease will be included at the 2022 American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Annual Meeting, being held September 21-24, 2022 in Nashville, TN and virtually.



Poster Presentations:

Abstract Title: Long-term follow-up of cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat in ambulatory patients with Pompe disease: an open-label Phase I/II study (ATB200-02) (Poster #104)

Presenter: Barry J. Byrne, MD, PhD, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, U.S.A.

Date and Time: Thursday, September 22, 6:00-6:30 p.m. CT and Friday, September 23, 3:30-4:00 p.m. CT

Location: Ryman Exhibit Hall B1

Abstract Title: Immunogenicity of cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat versus alglucosidase alfa/placebo in late-onset Pompe disease: a Phase III, randomized study (PROPEL) (Poster #185)

Presenter: Sheela Sitaraman Das, PhD, Amicus Therapeutics Inc., Philadelphia, PA, U.S.A.

Date and Time: Thursday, September 22, 6:00-6:30 p.m. CT and Friday, September 23, 9:30-10:00 a.m. CT

Location: Ryman Exhibit Hall B1

Abstract Title: Mechanism of action, pharmacokinetic profiles, and pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic relationships differ between cipaglucosidase alfa/miglustat and alglucosidase alfa in late-onset Pompe disease (Poster #166)

Presenter: Franklin K. Johnson, PhD, Amicus Therapeutics Inc., Philadelphia, PA, U.S.A.

Date and Time: Thursday, September 22, 6:00-6:30 p.m. CT and Friday, September 23, 9:30-10:00 a.m. CT

Location: Ryman Exhibit Hall B1

The posters will be made available on the Amicus website following their respective presentations at the conference.

For more information on the 2022 AANEM Annual Meeting, please visit www.aanem.org.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

