Morphic Celebrates Foundational Integrin Research Published in Cell

Paper describes key insight into integrin conformation, overcoming critical drug development challenge



Company lauds Tim Springer, PhD, scientific founder of Morphic and Fu-Yang “Albert” Lin, PhD, first company employee

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today recognized a pioneering publication in the journal Cell. This article describes the research that serves both as foundational understanding of integrin conformation to broadly inform integrin drug development and also served as the catalyst for the formation of Morphic Therapeutic.

The central biologic role of the integrin family of receptors has long been understood. The publication details the work that, for the first time though, solved a critical scientific and medical question of why particular integrin inhibitors might cause negative outcomes in clinical trials. The initial discovery was made by Dr. Albert Lin in the laboratory of Dr. Timothy A. Springer, Latham Family Professor, Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital, and came from understanding the importance of water molecules locking integrins into a closed inactive state as opposed to the open extended state that could result in negative effects.

“It is gratifying to see this pioneering work now published. Tim is an internationally recognized scientist and founder of Morphic, and I am proud of our partnership and grateful for his contributions to our Company, as well the fields of science and medicine,” commented Bruce Rogers, President of Morphic. “Today we also celebrate Albert Lin, whose insight led to this pioneering work and ultimately became our first employee. I have great admiration and respect for this achievement which has the potential for broad applicability across the integrin class.”

About the Cell Publication

The article entitled A general chemical principle for creating closure-stabilizing integrin inhibitors by Fu-Yang Lin, Jing Li, Yonghua Xie, Jianghai Zhu, Thi Thu Huong Nguyen, Yonghui Zhang, Jieqing Zhu, and Timothy A. Springer was published in the journal Cell 2022, Cell 185, 1–18. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2022.08.008

