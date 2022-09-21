With 12.1% CAGR, Biomarkers Market Size worth USD 97.51 Billion in 2026

Pune, India, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biomarkers market size was USD 39.10 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 97.51 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period. The rise can be attributed to an escalation in the diagnostic applications of biomarkers. This is further being supplemented by the growing prevalence of cancer and an increase in the number of research and development activities.

Key Industry Development:

May 2021 – QIAGEN N.V. rolled out its tissue companion diagnostic approved by the FDA. The solution was released for identifying the mutation of KRAS G12C in NSCLC tumors. The diagnostic would help in the expansion of precision medicine portfolio for lung cancer.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 12.1% 2026 Value Projection USD 97.51 billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 39.10 billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 110





Report Coverage:

The report provides a comprehensive coverage of the major trends that are expected to drive the industry growth over the forthcoming years. It further gives an insight into the key factors that are set to propel the global business landscape. Additionally, it includes the vital steps taken by major industry players to consolidate their market position.

Drivers and Restraints:

Surging Product Demand Driven by Escalating Adoption in Diagnostic Applications

Biomarkers market growth can be majorly attributed to the increasing product usage in disease risk assessment, personalized medicine, companion diagnostics, and drug discovery and development. Biomarkers play a major role in personalized medicine. Their various applications comprise diagnosis, prognosis, and targeted therapies for a number of disease conditions.

The product demand is prominently being propelled by the growing deployment of companion diagnostics as a tool for personalized treatment in patients. However, the industry expansion is likely to be hindered owing to higher costs involved in biomarker research and analyses.





Segments :

Oncology Segment to Record Substantial Growth Driven by Surging Cancer Prevalence

On the basis of application, the market is subdivided into neurology, cardiology, oncology, and others. Of these, the oncology segment is expected to record a significant CAGR over the estimated period. The rise is being driven by the soaring prevalence of cancer and the escalating product application in cancer diagnostics. Based on region, the industry is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Diagnostics & Research Laboratories Segment to Register Notable Rise Owing to Growing Investment by Major Players

Based on end user, the industry can be segmented into diagnostics & research laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & specialty clinics, and others. The diagnostics and research laboratories segment is anticipated to record lucrative expansion through the estimated period. The surge can be attributed to the increasing investment by key industry players toward the development of novel biomarkers for therapeutic purposes.

Cardiac Pacemakers Market Segments:

Market Segmentation By Indication Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Others By End User Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostics & Research Laboratories

Hospitals & Speciality Clinics

Others By Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Register Commendable Growth Due to Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

Asia Pacific biomarkers market share is slated to record appreciable growth through the estimated period. The upsurge can be credited to the soaring prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer. The growing product adoption in drug development and discovery has led to an increase in research for the development of novel biomarkers.

The Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions are expected to grow at a considerable CAGR through the forecast period. The regional growth is being driven by the entry of global industry players along with regional and national agencies focusing on the provision of advanced tests and developed healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape:

Major Players Enter Collaborations & Partnership Agreements to Sustain Industry Footing

Prominent companies are focused on the adoption of a series of initiatives including mergers, acquisitions, collaborative agreements, and partnerships for strengthening their industry position. These market players are undertaking research activities for the development of new products. Some of the other initiatives comprise growing participation in trade conferences.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

CENTOGENE N.V.

Axon Medchem

Sino Biological Inc.,

R&D System

BioVision Inc.

Myriad RBM





Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights New Product Launches, by Key Market Players Prevalence by Disease Indication, By Key Countries/ Region, 2018 Incidence of Cancer, By Key Countries/ Key Region,2018 Key industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Overview of Biomarkers In Personalized Medicine

Global Biomarkers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Oncology Cardiology Neurology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Diagnostics & Research Laboratories Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Toc Continue…





